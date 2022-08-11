ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themontclairgirl.com

21 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to Newark; outdoor dining becomes permanent in Montclair; Essex County scout improves walkways at local wildlife preserve; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

First-time Home Buyer? This Local Mortgage Lender Can Help

So many of us have dreamt of owning property — and this dream comes with excitement, nerves, and a huge list of To-Dos. Before you get overwhelmed, The Kechian Team of loanDepot, located at 204 Bellevue Avenue, Suite C in Montclair, is here to make getting that necessary loan to buy a house really easy. The team has modernized the financing process to help ensure the experience of getting a mortgage is as efficient as possible, leaving you with more time to tackle that ever-growing list. Keep reading to learn more about the local team + the exclusive offer for Montclair Girl readers.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy