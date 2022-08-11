ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes big change to appearance

This has been an offseason of change for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Gone is his old fiancée, Shailene Woodley – who has reportedly moved on with an A-List Hollywood actress. In his new girlfriend, an allegedly drug-loving witch. And this week came another change, this time...
Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut

After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed

Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Why Romeo Doubs is best set up to Davante Adams' replacement

The Green Bay Packers were hoping to add a couple of playmakers this offseason at the wide receiver position after the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both went to the AFC West. Especially because of what Adams did in his time in Green Bay, the team needed to find some sort of potential replacement for him.
The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?

The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
