South Plains Vet Clinic is hosting a community outreach on the square in Slaton

everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers! With school starting and everyone’s summer coming to an end, we need to get meals to our homebound clients. Every weekday, 70 routes go out delivering food to over 880 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth.
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Lubbock banking center
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Western Bank is proud to announce groundbreaking ceremonies for its new banking center to be located at 118th and Slide Road in Lubbock, Texas. Ceremonies will take place at the new location on Thursday, August 18th at 9am. Complimentary breakfast burritos and refreshments being...
Nation’s first-ever Allsup’s Express opening across from Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas — The nation’s first-ever Allsup’s Express found its home just feet away from Texas Tech’s campus. Store employees said it will kick off its week-long, grand opening celebrations on Tuesday morning. “When you get an Allsup’s, you know that you’re growing as a community. So, it’s exciting to have Allsup’s as part of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Some slots still open as Head Start kicks off for South Plains families
Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about one of the many services they offer communities on the South Plains. Head Start and Early Head Start programs understand that the development of cognitive and social skills of children from an early...
everythinglubbock.com
It’s Motivational Monday with Dr. Binks
LUBBOCK, Texas—Dr. Binks joins us today for Motivational Monday. He discusses motivating the ones we care about to take better care of themselves. Is this easier to do than keeping ourselves motivated? Get more information at The Weight Management Clinic at TTU by going to their website at nmhi.ttu.edu.
KCBD
Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
everythinglubbock.com
2022 TEA Accountability Ratings: Lubbock ISD scores a B
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in...
fox34.com
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation for your fur babies
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation and voucher giveaway on Thursday, August 25th from 4-6pm. This event for you and your fur babies will be at Clapp Park, 46th and Ave U. See the flyer on their Facebook page for all the details and requirements: Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center or call 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
everythinglubbock.com
District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale hosting town hall meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale will host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 15, at Citizens Tower. “I look forward to meeting with Lubbock citizens to discuss topics of interest, hear their concerns, and answer any questions they may have regarding the City of Lubbock,” said Councilman Massengale. “We always want to hear from citizens, so I hope people are able to attend.”
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System providing highest level of care for adults and children
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System has been verified as both a Level 1 Trauma Center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, a sub-committee of the American College of Surgeons. This achievement recognizes UMC’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.
everythinglubbock.com
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions on Monday, August 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applicants who come to the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win free gas for a month, a $50 gift card or a $25 gift card.
everythinglubbock.com
Tea2Go Tean’ergy has a Back to School Partea
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tea2Go is having a fun event just in time for back to school. It’s a Back to School Partea on Sunday, August 21st from 5-7pm. They will have fun for all ages including face painting, permanent jewelry, food trucks, giveaways and more! Join them at Tea2Go Tean’ergy Hub 7320 Milwaukee Ave #900.
everythinglubbock.com
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
glasstire.com
Charles Adams to Retire From Namesake Gallery in Lubbock
Charles Adams is retiring from his post at his namesake gallery in Lubbock, Texas. The gallery, which boasts Lubbock-area contemporary artists as well as early Texas and New Mexico artists, will announce a new manager this fall. Mr. Adams was born in Lubbock in 1942. A graduate of Lubbock High...
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
everythinglubbock.com
The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
