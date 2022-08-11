South Plains Vet Clinic is hosting a community outreach on the square in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.

