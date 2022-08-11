ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation

INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Waldron prepping for 8-man football debut

Waldron Mohawk football is nearing its debut at the high school level as a part of the IHSAA pilot program. A handful of schools will offer Indiana its first look at the 8-man football game. It could be a future for a number of schools interested in football but not at a point where 11-man football is feasible.
WALDRON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
wrtv.com

Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
CARMEL, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Hoosiers hold 4-seed in latest ESPN bracketology update

Every year, Indiana basketball, and all other Division I college basketball programs, are looking to forge their path to earn a bid to play in March Madness and compete for a national championship. ESPN’s “bracketologist”, Joe Lunardi, puts together his top 68 teams for the college basketball season that will earn an automatic bid via winning their conference tournament, or earn an at-large bid due to their regular season and conference tournament play.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcycle crash south of downtown Indianapolis left one person critically injured Monday evening. The collision in the 1400 block of South Madison Avenue, near Terrace Avenue, was reported around 7:30 p.m. IMPD said responding officers located a male lying in the southbound lanes of Madison Avenue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

