wbiw.com
Beech Grove boys basketball coach suspended, charged with dealing and possession of cocaine
BEECH GROVE – Beech Grove High School’s boys head basketball coach has been suspended following his arrest for dealing and possession of cocaine, months after winning the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. Mike Renfro, 45, was booked into the Henry County Jail early Monday morning after sheriff’s...
Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation
INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
WLWT 5
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
Plea agreements still the norm for resolving criminal cases, despite criticism
The vast majority of criminal cases in Indiana are resolved through plea agreements, records show. 106,522 criminal cases were resolved through guilty pleas and admissions.
shelbycountypost.com
Waldron prepping for 8-man football debut
Waldron Mohawk football is nearing its debut at the high school level as a part of the IHSAA pilot program. A handful of schools will offer Indiana its first look at the 8-man football game. It could be a future for a number of schools interested in football but not at a point where 11-man football is feasible.
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
WIBC.com
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
15-year-old seriously injured in shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday.
Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in fallen Elwood officer case
The Madison County prosecutor will announce this week what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
wrtv.com
Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
wyrz.org
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Rammed While Attempting to Apprehend Domestic Violence Suspect
AVON- On 08/15/2022 at approximately 5:33am, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a woman who had been reportedly strangled on Greenbriar Dr. near Avon. While deputies responded, they were advised that the male suspect was leaving the residence in his truck. The suspect was later identified...
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
WTHR
Marion Police: Juvenile held in connection with deadly shooting of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. On Saturday evening, police said they had arrested a 16 year old in connection with the case. In a press release, the deputy police chief said a probable cause...
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers hold 4-seed in latest ESPN bracketology update
Every year, Indiana basketball, and all other Division I college basketball programs, are looking to forge their path to earn a bid to play in March Madness and compete for a national championship. ESPN’s “bracketologist”, Joe Lunardi, puts together his top 68 teams for the college basketball season that will earn an automatic bid via winning their conference tournament, or earn an at-large bid due to their regular season and conference tournament play.
Indianapolis crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcycle crash south of downtown Indianapolis left one person critically injured Monday evening. The collision in the 1400 block of South Madison Avenue, near Terrace Avenue, was reported around 7:30 p.m. IMPD said responding officers located a male lying in the southbound lanes of Madison Avenue...
