ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens K Justin Tucker showers P Jordan Stout with praise

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdiSR_0hE51gzc00

The Baltimore Ravens drafted punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The pick was a questionable one to some, but the retirement of punter Sam Koch now thrusts Stout into action as the team’s next punter.

The punter out of Penn State was seen as one of the best players in the draft at the position, and when asked about Stout, kicker Justin Tucker showed the rookie with praise. He discussed how the former Nittany Lions star has been extremely coachable and willing to learn, saying that he’s done it really well.

“Yes, so the first part of that question; Jordan [Stout] is doing an excellent job drinking from the firehose, so to speak. We’ve thrown so many detail things at him. I liken it to breaking him down into a puddle [of] just mud, so we can build him – and he can build himself – up into a little clay pot. It’s hot enough, we might as well put the pot in the kiln and get him really ready to go for Week One when it really, really matters. (laughter) But Jordan is doing an excellent job of being coachable, and just being the athlete that we all know him to be. He’s come quite a long way in a very short period of time. The dynamic between him and Sam [Koch], and Sam and really all of us out here when we’re working separately from the rest of the team. When we’re out there working on snaps, holds and kicks, the value that Sam is able to add to our operation and what we do on a typical practice day, and even in the meeting room watching our own video and evaluating from a place of he’s been there and done that in every single circumstance that you could possibly imagine. And, he’s done it really, really well. So, to have that experience from the inside out, now he’s able to take the 10,000-foot view and apply all of that to what we’re doing now. The value that Sam has added to our operation has been … It’s immeasurable. I’ll leave it at that”

Having a rookie punter might be an adjustment for the Ravens in the 2022 season, but having veteran Sam Koch coaching him will do wonders for his development. The team felt like Stout could contribute right away, and with special teams being one of the the Ravens’ calling cards, it’s not a surprise to see them invest a mid-round pick in a player like Stout.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nittany Lions#Jordan Lsb Stout
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis among pressure leaders in preseason Week 1

If preseason Week 1 is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs might have solved some of their pass-rush woes in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis was one of the league’s defensive standouts in the opening games of the preseason, boasting some impressive stats by the conclusion of the game. In just 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis posted a game-high five pressures and a 31% pass-rush win percentage according to Pro Football Focus. One of those pressures was an extremely impressive sack, where the Purdue product showed off his effort and motor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy