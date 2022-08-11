Read full article on original website
University Park Wastewater Treatment Plant fined by EPA, residents task Riley Co Comm with doing better
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman presented a consent order Monday to the Commission regarding a fine of $1,750, for violation of the Clean Water Act at the University Park Wastewater Treatment Plant. Holeman reiterated it’s only regarding the fine, not the project being discussed to remedy the violation. University...
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
Pottawatomie Co. approves resolution for sales tax initiative to fund infrastructure projects
Pottawatomie County residents will consider levying a quarter percent sales tax when they head to the polls this November for a host paving and improvement projects on roads and bridges. Commissioners approved a resolution Monday, two weeks before the state deadline to pose such questions on the general election ballot....
KAKE TV
'This grant actually changes everything': Smoky Hill River renewal project receives government grant
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Snaking through the City of Salina is Smokey Hill River. Shelly Grandy has lived across from it in her home for 26 years. “It’s in dire need of some improvements," Grandy said. It now looks like Grandy is going to get her wish. However, the...
Riley County Clerk’s Office preparing for continued overtime to perform recount on recent failed constitutional amendment vote
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo addressed the Commissioners Monday regarding the recent primary election, and state constitutional question. Two of the many stipulations of a recount are, it cannot be started until the the vote canvas is approved, and the bond has to be paid by the petitioner. The canvas...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
Jaws of life used in Riley County crash
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1, stations 106 and 109 were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road for an early Friday morning crash, The crash happened near 4:15 a.m. Crews used the Jaws of Life to access an individual in the vehicle.
Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles
The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
RCPD Report: 8/15/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Rd. on August 12, 2022, around 4:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, of Olsburg had swerved to miss hitting a deer while traveling west and rolled into the ditch. Gallegos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
Leonardville Pride 2022 Hullabaloo well attended despite extreme heat
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Kansas Pride is a program dedicated to serving communities across the state to encourage and assist local government and volunteers in making their community a better place to live and work. Local communities identify what they would like to preserve, create, or improve for their future. Saturday, Leonardville Pride hosted their 2022 Hullabaloo, and to great fanfare. Here are just a few of the highlights.
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
Teenage boy injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon
A teen was injured when he lost control of a pickup in a single-vehicle crash east of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, when he lost control of the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac he was driving. The pickup went into the east ditch and then rolled up over E. Cloud Street, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, Soldan said.
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
