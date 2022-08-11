ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Riley County, KS
Government
State
Nebraska State
KSNT News

Jaws of life used in Riley County crash

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1, stations 106 and 109 were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road for an early Friday morning crash, The crash happened near 4:15 a.m. Crews used the Jaws of Life to access an individual in the vehicle.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles

The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#County Engineer#Riley County Assistant#Oden Enterprises In Wahoo#Kaw#Commission#Kdhe
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 8/15/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Rd. on August 12, 2022, around 4:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, of Olsburg had swerved to miss hitting a deer while traveling west and rolled into the ditch. Gallegos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene

ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
ABILENE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1350kman.com

Leonardville Pride 2022 Hullabaloo well attended despite extreme heat

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Kansas Pride is a program dedicated to serving communities across the state to encourage and assist local government and volunteers in making their community a better place to live and work. Local communities identify what they would like to preserve, create, or improve for their future. Saturday, Leonardville Pride hosted their 2022 Hullabaloo, and to great fanfare. Here are just a few of the highlights.
LEONARDVILLE, KS
1350kman.com

Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash

Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WAMEGO, KS
Salina Post

Teenage boy injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon

A teen was injured when he lost control of a pickup in a single-vehicle crash east of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, when he lost control of the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac he was driving. The pickup went into the east ditch and then rolled up over E. Cloud Street, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, Soldan said.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home

A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy