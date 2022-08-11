It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast and devastated the southeast portion of the state. Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. John the Baptist parishes continue to show scars from the Category 4 storm. Lower Jefferson Parish is no different, with the towns of Jean Lafitte and Lafitte still recovering from torrential flooding where some areas saw in excess of 10 feet of water.

LAFITTE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO