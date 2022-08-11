Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Tulane men's hoops releases non-conference basketball schedule
Tulane men’s basketball released Monday a non-conference schedule that has seven home games, five neutral-site contests and zero true road games. After a scrimmage against Spring Hill College on Nov. 2, the Green Wave opens with Maryland-Baltimore County (Nov. 7) and also hosts McNeese State (Nov. 11), Charleston Southern (Nov. 16) UL-Monroe (Nov. 28), Fordham (Dec. 3), Bryant (Dec. 6) and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 21).
NOLA.com
Two transfers make their presence felt in Tulane's preseason camp
Wide receiver Lawrence Keys transferred to Tulane from Notre Dame because he wanted to return to New Orleans. Safety Lummie Young left Duke for the Green Wave because he really liked defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Already having lit up preseason drills on opposite sides of the ball, the duo stood...
NOLA.com
With scars from Ida still showing, Fisher football team hopes to bring community playoff action
It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast and devastated the southeast portion of the state. Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. John the Baptist parishes continue to show scars from the Category 4 storm. Lower Jefferson Parish is no different, with the towns of Jean Lafitte and Lafitte still recovering from torrential flooding where some areas saw in excess of 10 feet of water.
NOLA.com
High school football preview: District 10-1A predictions, players to watch, things to know
DISTRICT 10-1A Predicted order of finish. The shifty sophomore rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 touchdowns in seven games and showcased his speed at state track, winning the 100 and 200 in Class 1A. Elijah Davis. RB | Riverside. The hard-charging UL commitment topped 1,300 yards rushing and receiving with...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Jason Williams joined a private firm as a civil attorney, Entergy released eligibility requirements for a $150 credit and a social media star emerged at the Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. D.A. Jason Williams has joined private...
NOLA.com
SPEED RACER: Lacombe's Peyton Burckel pursues cycling passion
Lacombe's Peyton Burckel is not your average 15-year-old. The Northshore High sophomore still has to worry about homework and tests, but this summer, Burckel was able to pursue his true passion — cycling. Burckel made his international racing debut on July 16-28 in Belgium. He made the podium, winning...
NOLA.com
Cory Holcombe hooks 135-pound gar, wins 46th Annual Madisonville Gar Rodeo
The 46th Annual Madisonville Gar Rodeo was held at the Lake Road boat launch in Madisonville on July 29-30. Cory Holcombe, of Madisonville, won the rodeo and the adult jug division with a gar weighting 135 pounds. Christian James finished second (104.8 pounds) in the adult jug division while Matt Strunc was third (83.2 pounds).
NOLA.com
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says
All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
NOLA.com
New hire at GNO Inc., promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law
Josh Fleig has been hired by Greater New Orleans Inc. as the vice president of business development. Fleig previously worked for Louisiana Economic Development, where he helped create the state’s Entertainment Development Fund and designed the largest venture capital program in state history under the U.S. State Small Business Credit Initiative.
NOLA.com
The story of how a distance of 220 feet saved the 1799 Pitot House in New Orleans from destruction
When thinking of New Orleans’ wealth of historic architecture, one’s mind usually goes to the postcard-ready vistas around Jackson Square: the Cabildo, the Presbytere, St. Louis Cathedral, the Pontalba Apartments. That’s for good reason. Each is remarkable in its own way, and each can boast of having played...
NOLA.com
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63
Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NOLA.com
JammAround makes semifinals in Pharrell's $1M Black Ambition entrepreneur contest
JammAround, a New Orleans-based music software firm, has made it to the semi-final round of the Black Ambition national entrepreneur contest fronted by music impresario Pharrell Williams. The company, which was founded in 2020 by Brent Craige, Marlon Butler and Donovan Williams, already won the $400,000 top prize earlier this...
NOLA.com
Local attorney appointed to defense counsel organization, Ronald McDonald House adds board members
James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
NOLA.com
All of Louisiana's abortion clinics announce plans to move out of state
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a new statement from the New Orleans and Baton Rouge abortion clinics. As Louisiana’s abortion ban goes in and out of effect amid court battles, the state's three clinics are planning to find a new home outside the state. Women's...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 16
New Orleans’ Preservation Resource Center, African American Museum and Beauregard-Keyes Historic House. recently received grants from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development. The Preservation Resource Center will use its $50,000 grant to fund its Preservation in Print publication and digital newsroom. The African American Museum received $39,400 to fund an oral history media lab and an oral history project about Treme. Beauregard-Keyes House received $8,075 to document historic building features created by free men of color.
NOLA.com
Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff
Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
NOLA.com
Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter
A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
NOLA.com
Slidell preps for recreation overhaul at Fritchie Park, Calamari Tennis Center
The skate park being planned for Slidell’s Fritchie Park is sure to bring new faces to the already popular recreation facility, but it’s only one piece of an evolving recreation puzzle. The city also plans to build pickleball courts at Fritchie, at the corner of Spartan Drive and...
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
