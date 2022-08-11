ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane men's hoops releases non-conference basketball schedule

Tulane men’s basketball released Monday a non-conference schedule that has seven home games, five neutral-site contests and zero true road games. After a scrimmage against Spring Hill College on Nov. 2, the Green Wave opens with Maryland-Baltimore County (Nov. 7) and also hosts McNeese State (Nov. 11), Charleston Southern (Nov. 16) UL-Monroe (Nov. 28), Fordham (Dec. 3), Bryant (Dec. 6) and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 21).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two transfers make their presence felt in Tulane's preseason camp

Wide receiver Lawrence Keys transferred to Tulane from Notre Dame because he wanted to return to New Orleans. Safety Lummie Young left Duke for the Green Wave because he really liked defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Already having lit up preseason drills on opposite sides of the ball, the duo stood...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With scars from Ida still showing, Fisher football team hopes to bring community playoff action

It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast and devastated the southeast portion of the state. Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. John the Baptist parishes continue to show scars from the Category 4 storm. Lower Jefferson Parish is no different, with the towns of Jean Lafitte and Lafitte still recovering from torrential flooding where some areas saw in excess of 10 feet of water.
LAFITTE, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Jason Williams joined a private firm as a civil attorney, Entergy released eligibility requirements for a $150 credit and a social media star emerged at the Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. D.A. Jason Williams has joined private...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

SPEED RACER: Lacombe's Peyton Burckel pursues cycling passion

Lacombe's Peyton Burckel is not your average 15-year-old. The Northshore High sophomore still has to worry about homework and tests, but this summer, Burckel was able to pursue his true passion — cycling. Burckel made his international racing debut on July 16-28 in Belgium. He made the podium, winning...
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says

All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New hire at GNO Inc., promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law

Josh Fleig has been hired by Greater New Orleans Inc. as the vice president of business development. Fleig previously worked for Louisiana Economic Development, where he helped create the state’s Entertainment Development Fund and designed the largest venture capital program in state history under the U.S. State Small Business Credit Initiative.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63

Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Local attorney appointed to defense counsel organization, Ronald McDonald House adds board members

James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 16

New Orleans’ Preservation Resource Center, African American Museum and Beauregard-Keyes Historic House. recently received grants from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development. The Preservation Resource Center will use its $50,000 grant to fund its Preservation in Print publication and digital newsroom. The African American Museum received $39,400 to fund an oral history media lab and an oral history project about Treme. Beauregard-Keyes House received $8,075 to document historic building features created by free men of color.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff

Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter

A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

