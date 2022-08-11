Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Leonardville Pride 2022 Hullabaloo well attended despite extreme heat
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Kansas Pride is a program dedicated to serving communities across the state to encourage and assist local government and volunteers in making their community a better place to live and work. Local communities identify what they would like to preserve, create, or improve for their future. Saturday, Leonardville Pride hosted their 2022 Hullabaloo, and to great fanfare. Here are just a few of the highlights.
WIBW
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
'This grant actually changes everything': Smoky Hill River renewal project receives government grant
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Snaking through the City of Salina is Smokey Hill River. Shelly Grandy has lived across from it in her home for 26 years. “It’s in dire need of some improvements," Grandy said. It now looks like Grandy is going to get her wish. However, the...
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
ksal.com
Salina Student Earns Scholarship
A student from Salina is among a quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. According to K-State, Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie Co. approves resolution for sales tax initiative to fund infrastructure projects
Pottawatomie County residents will consider levying a quarter percent sales tax when they head to the polls this November for a host paving and improvement projects on roads and bridges. Commissioners approved a resolution Monday, two weeks before the state deadline to pose such questions on the general election ballot....
1350kman.com
Riley County Clerk’s Office preparing for continued overtime to perform recount on recent failed constitutional amendment vote
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo addressed the Commissioners Monday regarding the recent primary election, and state constitutional question. Two of the many stipulations of a recount are, it cannot be started until the the vote canvas is approved, and the bond has to be paid by the petitioner. The canvas...
1350kman.com
University Park Wastewater Treatment Plant fined by EPA, residents task Riley Co Comm with doing better
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman presented a consent order Monday to the Commission regarding a fine of $1,750, for violation of the Clean Water Act at the University Park Wastewater Treatment Plant. Holeman reiterated it’s only regarding the fine, not the project being discussed to remedy the violation. University...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Keith Louis; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/15/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Rd. on August 12, 2022, around 4:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, of Olsburg had swerved to miss hitting a deer while traveling west and rolled into the ditch. Gallegos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
1350kman.com
Njadoe Helps Gambia Win Gold at Islamic Games
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Former Kansas State track athlete Wurrie Njadoe recently helped her country of The Gambia to a gold medal in the women’s 4×100-meter relay at the fifth annual Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey. The quartet of Njadoe, Gina Bass, Maimuna Jallow...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 15
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jason Wooten, Failure to appear, Outside warrant, Arrested 8/12. James Carwell III,...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
Comments / 0