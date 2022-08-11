Read full article on original website
Seward Elementary Open House
Seward Elementary School Open House, Monday, August 15. Popsicles outside under the awning at 4:30 p.m. then come inside and meet teachers and see classrooms.
Silver Alert Issued For 75-Year-Old Last Seen In Seward
A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old man identified as Eugene Taylor, who may have been hitchhiking from Seward to Anchorage. He is missing and is presumed to be at risk. He is a white male, 75-years-old and bald with brown eyes. He is 6’0 in height and weighing 220 lbs. Alaska State Troopers indicate that he was last wearing a tie-dye shirt, red pajama pants, and slippers.
