Cedar City, UT

SFGate

In America's fastest-growing metro, a rising fear water will run out

LEEDS, Utah - A century after her grandfather arrived to eke a living out of the hot, red dirt here, Susan Savage still structures her life around the groundwater. Twice daily, she checks the well her family's pasturelands, orchards and animals depend on, watching its level drop in recent years amid punishing drought.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

A Bedfull of Foreigners At The Electric Theater

For the second summer in a row, The Stage Door is pleased to be presenting a full-length comedy play. A Bedfull of Foreigners will take over the stage at The Electric Theater. Produced by The Stage Door, Bedfull is a comedy written by Dave Freeman. This hilarious production follows the story of two couples visiting France near the German border. The two couples are inadvertently booked into the same hotel room. The show is filled with mistaken identity, secret-keeping, and the surprise arrival of monks and nuns.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Man busted with 12 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officers allegedly located 12 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Daniel Flores, 23, is currently facing one count of Distribution/Offer/Arrange Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Speeding. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) […]
890kdxu.com

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Cedar City Crash

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol has arrested a pickup driver after a wrong-way crash on an Interstate 15 off-ramp. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in Cedar City. The pickup slammed into a semi that was getting off the highway at Exit 59. Police say neither driver was hurt.
ABC4

Armed Cedar City suspect wanted for robbing convenience store

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Cedar City on Wednesday night. Cedar City Police say the robbery took place at a Maverik store located at 809 W 200 N around 11:43 p.m. Arrest reports say the suspect barged into the […]

