Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
In America's fastest-growing metro, a rising fear water will run out
LEEDS, Utah - A century after her grandfather arrived to eke a living out of the hot, red dirt here, Susan Savage still structures her life around the groundwater. Twice daily, she checks the well her family's pasturelands, orchards and animals depend on, watching its level drop in recent years amid punishing drought.
upr.org
Utah baseball team advances to Little League World Series; first time in state history
A kids baseball team from southern Utah is heading to the Little League Baseball World Series. According to ESPN, it’s the first time a Utah team has ever made it to the Series. Representing Utah in the regional tournament, the Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara won...
suindependent.com
A Bedfull of Foreigners At The Electric Theater
For the second summer in a row, The Stage Door is pleased to be presenting a full-length comedy play. A Bedfull of Foreigners will take over the stage at The Electric Theater. Produced by The Stage Door, Bedfull is a comedy written by Dave Freeman. This hilarious production follows the story of two couples visiting France near the German border. The two couples are inadvertently booked into the same hotel room. The show is filled with mistaken identity, secret-keeping, and the surprise arrival of monks and nuns.
POLICE: Man busted with 12 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officers allegedly located 12 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Daniel Flores, 23, is currently facing one count of Distribution/Offer/Arrange Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Speeding. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
890kdxu.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Cedar City Crash
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol has arrested a pickup driver after a wrong-way crash on an Interstate 15 off-ramp. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in Cedar City. The pickup slammed into a semi that was getting off the highway at Exit 59. Police say neither driver was hurt.
Armed Cedar City suspect wanted for robbing convenience store
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Cedar City on Wednesday night. Cedar City Police say the robbery took place at a Maverik store located at 809 W 200 N around 11:43 p.m. Arrest reports say the suspect barged into the […]
kuer.org
Some homeowners in fast-growing Washington County see a ‘significant’ property tax increase
St. George resident Bobbye Wetsel lives on a fixed income in a house she and her husband built for $355,000 in 2013. This year, their property was valued at $825,000. “[But] we don't receive any of that,” she said. “I mean, unless you sell your house, it doesn't give you any help at all.”
Missing teen girl found in St. George man's bedroom
A St. George man was arrested and faces a felony charge after a missing 14-year-old girl was located by police in his bedroom.
Comments / 0