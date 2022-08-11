For the second summer in a row, The Stage Door is pleased to be presenting a full-length comedy play. A Bedfull of Foreigners will take over the stage at The Electric Theater. Produced by The Stage Door, Bedfull is a comedy written by Dave Freeman. This hilarious production follows the story of two couples visiting France near the German border. The two couples are inadvertently booked into the same hotel room. The show is filled with mistaken identity, secret-keeping, and the surprise arrival of monks and nuns.

