ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wow, Apparently Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 Will Cost A Lot More Than The First Movie

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjL7w_0hE4vXtb00

The Joker will soon be returning to the big screen, and I’m not talking about Jared Leto’s version of The Clown Prince of Crime from the DC Extended Universe. In 2019, Joaquin Phoenix starred as a more grounded take on Batman’s arch-nemesis named Arthur Fleck in Joker , which was met with positive critical reception and became the first R-rated movie to cross $1 billion. Joker 2 , a.k.a Joker: Folie à Deux , is now making steady progress forward, and apparently t he sequel that will see Phoenix performing opposite Lady Gaga will cost a lot more than its predecessor.

We already knew that Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly getting a bigger payday for Joker 2 to the tune of $20 million, a sharp increase from the $4.5 million he received for Joker . According to a new report from Variety , director and co-writer Todd Phillips, who announced the Joker: Folie à Deux in early June , is also getting paid $20 million, while Lady Gaga is getting $10 million. Those salaries combined with, as the outlet put it, “the cost of producing complicated musical sequences,” will result in Joker 2 ’s production budget adding up to roughly $150 million. However, it was also mentioned that these musical sequences will be more in the vein of Gaga’s 2018 movie A Star is Born rather than something like 2021’s In the Heights .

When it comes to superhero movies, $150 million is more on the cheap side of things. For comparison, fellow DC movie The Batman had a production budget somewhere in the $185-200 million range, while Thor: Love and Thunder , the latest Marvel movie , reportedly cost $250 million to put together. Still, considering that Joker ’s production budget fell somewhere between $55-70 million, the fact that Joker 2 has reportedly obtained double or nearly triple that number is a big deal, particularly since a third of this amount has just been allocated to the two leading actors and the filmmaker.

Although a bigger budget would indicate that Joker 2 will also be more of a spectacle than the first movie, it’s been reported that the sequel will primarily take place in Arkham Asylum, as opposed to follow Arthur Fleck around Gotham City like last time. This lines up not only with where we left off with the character at the end of Joker , but also the strong indication that Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, though this still hasn’t been officially confirmed. There’s also been word that Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise Sophie Dumond, Fleck’s neighbor. Like with Joker , Todd Phillips co-wrote Joker 2 with Scott Silver.

Joker 2 has been slated for October 4, 2024 , basically five years after Joker hit theaters. Our guide of upcoming DC movies is available if you’re interested in learning what else is coming up in this corner of the superhero media space.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Here’s the Top-Grossing Film for Each Year From 1977 to 2022

Most Billboard readers have at least a rough idea of the top albums and songs of each year but may be less familiar with the top box-office hits from each year. Fortunately, boxofficemojo.com has that information for each year dating back to 1977. So what do we learn scrolling through...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Todd Phillips
Page Six

Oscar winner Lee Grant had older men ‘crazily hitting’ on her as a teen

Oscar winner Lee Grant says older men were fighting for her attention when she was a teenager. “When I was an adolescent, I had one man after another crazily hitting on me,” the 94-year-old actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “Showing up at restaurants, they were crazy. You know when you’re 15, 16, 17, when you’re just so delicious and so on the edge, that these guys — and they’re older guys — they’re falling over themselves.” Interestingly, the “Valley of the Dolls” star says that she never had to deal with unwarranted attention in Hollywood. Perhaps that’s because the New...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Variety
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House

In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The A-Lister Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Getting ‘Support’ From Following His Breakup With Kim Kardashian

It’s important to have a good support system around you when going through something like a breakup, and it looks like Pete Davidson is ensuring that in the weeks following his split from Kim Kardashian. After reports that the former Saturday Night Live actor is seeing a trauma therapist due to the public attacks and negativity he endured from Kanye West during his nine-month relationship with the reality star, it appears Davidson is also turning to his A-list Wizards! co-star Orlando Bloom for support.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

In Honor Of His Birthday, Chris Hemsworth Jokes About His Poor (DC) Superhero Choices As A Kid

When he's not playing the muscular Norse God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth occasionally shares some cheeky online commentary. This time, the joke was at his expense, as he celebrated his 39th birthday. While he’s been tied to Marvel for a decade, the Thor actor flirted with DC in his youth so, in honor of his birthday, Hemsworth joked about his poor superhero choices as a kid.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Halloween’ Creator, John Carpenter, Reunites With Car Used In 1978 Classic Movie

It was a special experience for director John Carpenter, and one he refused to be tight-lipped about as he took to Instagram to reveal his delight at being reunited with the original limited (LTD) station wagon used in his 1978 classic horror movie, Halloween. He shared pictures of himself appraising the vehicle with a caption: “I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween – released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022.”
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy