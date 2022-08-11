University of Montevallo's Klewchuk Participates in World Junior Lacrosse Championships with Team Canada

Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Volleyball and Men's Soccer Named Falcon Cup Winners
Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
What's Next? - 2022 Political Forum - 8.14.22 - New Life Interfaith Ministries, Inc. - Bessemer
Voting is fundamental to protecting and maintaining our democratic system of government. Be informed, inspired, and ignited when you view the 2022 Political Forum, "What's Next?" This forum is designed to assist voters in making responsible decisions in 2022, and will spotlight candidates for city, county, and state elections. YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE!
