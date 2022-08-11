Read full article on original website
Related
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
Winner of Jenkins-Hamasaki-Veronese DA race may be Chesa Boudin. Or Catherine Stefani.
After a frenetic week of hats being tossed into the ring, five individuals stated their intention to be San Francisco’s District Attorney, and fill out the term of the ousted Chesa Boudin. And, good news: Four of them are licensed to practice law in California. So, that narrows things...
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income
UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
Eater
How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive
It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?
You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
Eater
These San Francisco Neighborhoods Saw the Most Restaurant Closings During the Last Few Years
Does it seem like your part of San Francisco suffered more restaurant closures than other parts of the city during the last few years? Or maybe it seems few businesses in your neck of the woods have managed to open back up? Whatever the case, the San Francisco Chronicle reports on data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health that provides actual numbers on total closings, openings, and re-openings of restaurants in the city, neighborhood to neighborhood.
RELATED PEOPLE
climaterwc.com
Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale ends path for re-election as three candidates enter race for city council
Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale announced she will not be seeking re-election to the Redwood City Council in a statement Friday morning. The announcement comes less than one month after Hale ended her bid for California State Assembly, citing the negative impacts the race had on her personal and family life.
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is police accountability working in San Francisco? (Part II)
While the Department of Police Accountability has the big bucks and a budget of some $10 million, San Francisco’s seven-member civilian Police Commission gets peanuts. Nevertheless, it purportedly has far more power: To set policy for the police department, hear discipline cases, and mete out punishment. Despite this authority,...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
48hills.org
Newsom wants to investigate SF’s housing crisis. Here’s where he could start.
In a weird way, I’m kind of glad that Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to the state to investigate his former home town’s housing approval process. For starters, if there in fact have been problems in approving new housing, a lot of them happened when Newsom and his chosen successor, Ed Lee, were running the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
NBC Bay Area
Longtime San Francisco Club Worries Proposed Bike Lane May Hurt Business
A popular San Francisco club is worried that a suggestion to create a safer space for bicyclists could put a big dent in their business. Ramona Downey is one of the owners of rock club Bottom of the Hill, located in the San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. The club has played host to its fair share of celebrity bands including the Bay Area’s own Green Day.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 2