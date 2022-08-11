Read full article on original website
Dixie A. Russell
Dixie A. Russell, 69 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday August 12, 2022. Dixie was born February 2, 1953 in Bucyrus to the late Jack C. Russell and Mary (Blackburn) Russell of Bucyrus. Dixie is preceded in death by her father Jack Russell. Dixie is also survived by daughters, Jenny...
United Way of North Central Ohio announces Alluvial Private Wealth of Marion as first-ever Bold Goal Champion
MARION—United Way of North Central Ohio is happy to announce Alluvial Private Wealth of Marion, Ohio as their first-ever Bold Goal Champion. “Participation in our Bold Goal Champion program goes beyond annual participation in a workplace campaign or a one-time corporate donation,” said Amber Wertman, Executive Director of United Way of North Central Ohio. “It’s a way for businesses to be more directly involved with the work we are doing, and a way for them to really help guide our efforts. Making life better for the people who live and work in the community has a direct effect on the success of local business.”
2021 Bratwurst Festival Queen says farewell and thank you
On the first night of the Bratwurst Festival, the stage lights shined like glitter, the smell of festival food wafted through the cool summer air, and anticipation flooded my brain. I sat with the rest of the contestants, eagerly waiting to hear the results, while desperately trying to control my excitement. Each second seemed to be slower, until finally, with a big smile, the announcer called out my name. Elated, my mind raced with the possibilities this position introduced, and throughout the rest of the ceremony, I could not help but get distracted by the notion of getting to travel with the rest of the incredible women in the royalty court, of having the chance to take on community events and service projects, and of being able to represent my home of Crawford County as a 2021-2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen. What I had failed to realize back then was the extent of how incredible this journey would be, as every moment was a chance to grow the bond between not only myself and my royalty court, but myself and my community.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just a “Naysayer’s” view
I am writing in response to Mr. Fischer’s question in the article about Misstatements. His question was (more importantly, what kind of person is opposed to parks?) I as one of the Naysayers would like to clarify that we are not against a park as long as our city tax dollars are not involved, which we as naysayers do fully comprehend that no city tax dollar is to be used, also we Naysayers understand that any park is good for a community.
Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition
CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
Bucyrus tennis gets first win of season
BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Lady Redmen tennis team got its first win of the season with a 5-0 shutout of Mansfield Senior. Hannah Scott defeated Emma Kline, 6-3, 6-3, in first singles. Addy Young got past Aspen Payne, 6-1, 6-0, in second singles. In third singles, Ella Moyer decisioned...
Four names added to this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matthew Reed—47 years old, 5 feet, 6-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Reed is wanted for possession of cocaine. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Rain early in the week
BUCYRUS—A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Sunny for the rest of the week. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Monday—A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly...
