KPVI Newschannel 6
Snohomish County continues purchases of hotels for bridge housing
(The Center Square) – Within the first half of August, Snohomish County has funneled around $22.2 million towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing. The latest purchase was of the Americas Best Value Inn in Edmonds, which was announced Monday. This newly acquired hotel will be turned into bridge housing with 55 time-limited units for homeless people.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seattle Port to utilize national efforts towards clean energy
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle is celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. After the legislation was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week, approximately $370 billion will become available for clean energy efforts once President Joe Biden signs the bill into law.
