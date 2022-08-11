ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLA

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists. KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with hall of fame inductee David Frizzell. HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT. |. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back. Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Southern University reconsiders mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is walking back an earlier announcement about masks on campus. After further review, a university spokesperson says masks will no longer be mandated at most Southern University System campuses across Louisiana. However, the spokesperson says masks are still strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Man missing from Lindale area found alive

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
LINDALE, TX
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery

HALLSVILLE, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gassed up and headed west for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery is a family owned event facility dedicated to providing customers an unparalleled and unique experience. Walkers Mill is located in Hallsville, Texas...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s Military Marriage Day here in the ArkLaTex. And many couples came together at the Paradise Theater inside Margaritaville Casino to celebrate their unions. The founder created the special day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic because she said the journey is not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
KSLA

7 Food Prize finalists announced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Prize Foundation has announced the first of its 2022 finalists. First up are were seven chefs who will compete for the Prize Fest’s Come and Get It. The Food Prize finalists were announced at 6 p.m. Monday on the Louisiana Food Prize’s Facebook...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Bob Hallmark has an update on the...
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139

August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

