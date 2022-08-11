Read full article on original website
Bus drivers at Longview ISD run routes, meet students before school year
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To prepare for the new school year, Longview ISD bus drivers visited the homes of the pre-k to 3rd grade students Saturday to clarify pick up and drop off locations for the upcoming school year. “I think it’s a great idea,” said one Longview ISD parent. “That way the parents and […]
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists. KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with hall of fame inductee David Frizzell. HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT. |. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the...
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fighting between the victim’s aunt and the accused shooter’s sister led up to the shooting of a Longview ISD student, according to an affidavit. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29 was charged with the murder of Rashaan Jefferson an incoming freshman at Longview ISD on Saturday, Aug. 6.
KLTV
Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back. Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today...
KSLA
Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
KSLA
Southern University reconsiders mask mandate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is walking back an earlier announcement about masks on campus. After further review, a university spokesperson says masks will no longer be mandated at most Southern University System campuses across Louisiana. However, the spokesperson says masks are still strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors.
KSLA
Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
KLTV
Man missing from Lindale area found alive
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery
HALLSVILLE, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gassed up and headed west for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery is a family owned event facility dedicated to providing customers an unparalleled and unique experience. Walkers Mill is located in Hallsville, Texas...
‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
KSLA
Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s Military Marriage Day here in the ArkLaTex. And many couples came together at the Paradise Theater inside Margaritaville Casino to celebrate their unions. The founder created the special day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic because she said the journey is not...
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
KSLA
7 Food Prize finalists announced
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Prize Foundation has announced the first of its 2022 finalists. First up are were seven chefs who will compete for the Prize Fest’s Come and Get It. The Food Prize finalists were announced at 6 p.m. Monday on the Louisiana Food Prize’s Facebook...
KLTV
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Bob Hallmark has an update on the...
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
