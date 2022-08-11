Read full article on original website
Crash slows traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd. at Leavenworth St. on Monday evening
A crash involving a white Toyota SUV occurred just before 7:00pm at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Leavenworth Street. According to the Riley County Police Department, the driver of the Toyota SUV was behind a vehicle which had slowed for the yellow light on southbound Tuttle Creek Blvd.
7-year-old Wamego boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
RCPD IDs man injured in Friday rollover crash
RILEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a Kansas man injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Friday in Riley County. A 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, Olsburg, was westbound in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Th driver...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
KVOE
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles
The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
Single vehicle crash in North Riley County injures 1
RILEY COUNTY - At approximately 4:15 am Friday, Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road on the report of a crash. When crews arrived on scene they found a white 4-door passenger car in the tree line. The vehicle travelled off the left...
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
Riley County Transfer Station will burn storm debris starting Aug. 17
MANHATTAN - Riley County has announced that the Transfer Station will start a controlled burn on the pile of debris on August 17th. The debris was collected following the severe storms and tornado in June. The controlled burn is expected to last a week, during which, smoke will likely be...
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday
A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
KAKE TV
'This grant actually changes everything': Smoky Hill River renewal project receives government grant
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Snaking through the City of Salina is Smokey Hill River. Shelly Grandy has lived across from it in her home for 26 years. “It’s in dire need of some improvements," Grandy said. It now looks like Grandy is going to get her wish. However, the...
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon crash at Southwind, Seth Child injures 3
MANHATTAN - Just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Seth Child and Southwind Roads in Manhattan. After investigation, Riley County Police Department determined a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 23-year old Rebecca Lazarus of Manhattan...
Riley County Arrest Report August 15
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHERIE LEE BECKER, 44, Manhattan, Violate protection order, condition of pre-trial; Bond $6,000.
