ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
nypressnews.com

Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Burglars break into Beverly Hills clothing store with car

There’s no question that Beverly Hills business owners have experienced smash and grab robberies before. But what happened early Saturday morning no one has seen or tried before. Not every clothing store establishment in Beverly Hills has a drive-thru option like the Neiman Marcus store located on Wilshire Boulevard...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Economy#Transgender People#Diseases#General Health#Californians#Uc San Francisco
nypressnews.com

Man crashed into barrier near Capitol and opened fire before shooting himself, police say

Washington — A man driving a car struck a barrier near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning and opened fire before fatally shooting himself, police said. The man crashed into the barrier on the east side of the Capitol just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and his car went up in flames as he was getting out, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man fired several shots into the air and turned the gun on himself as officers responded. No one else was hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy