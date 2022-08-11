Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
nypressnews.com
LAUSD welcoming kids, parents back to school with new COVID rules, safety warnings
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Hundreds of thousands of kids are returning to school on Monday as Los Angeles Unified School District opens its new year. The district has relaxed some of the COVID protocols from last year. Mask wearing and weekly testing are no longer required, though face coverings while indoors are still strongly encouraged.
nypressnews.com
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days, starting Sept. 6
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline. The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers...
nypressnews.com
Black mom sues L.A. Unified over cotton-picking project at elementary school, suit says
A Black parent filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Board of Education, saying that a cotton field was set up at an elementary school in 2017 that was intended to teach students about the experiences of slaves. Rashunda Pitts said...
nypressnews.com
Sunset Strip shooting victim struggles to recover from brain injury as suspects remain outstanding
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It’s been four months since Christopher Martin was shot in the head while trying to stop his friends from being robbed on the Sunset Strip. He wasn’t expected to survive the shooting. But his family says Christopher is a fighter. His head injury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise
Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
nypressnews.com
Nipsey Hussle’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled on what would’ve been his 37th birthday
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday. The star is located in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard. While Hussle was honored for his...
nypressnews.com
Burglars break into Beverly Hills clothing store with car
There’s no question that Beverly Hills business owners have experienced smash and grab robberies before. But what happened early Saturday morning no one has seen or tried before. Not every clothing store establishment in Beverly Hills has a drive-thru option like the Neiman Marcus store located on Wilshire Boulevard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Long Beach bar owners say they’re being unfairly targeted after fatal hit and run involving customer
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Owners of a Long Beach bar claim they are being unfairly targeted after local politicians and police accused the business of overserving a man suspected of crashing into a home and killing a father and his young daughter. Co-owners Suzanne Blevins and Marlow Stanford...
nypressnews.com
Man crashed into barrier near Capitol and opened fire before shooting himself, police say
Washington — A man driving a car struck a barrier near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning and opened fire before fatally shooting himself, police said. The man crashed into the barrier on the east side of the Capitol just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and his car went up in flames as he was getting out, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man fired several shots into the air and turned the gun on himself as officers responded. No one else was hurt.
nypressnews.com
Man arrested after couple pistol-whipped, Rolex stolen during robbery outside Rowland Heights market
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in which a man and a woman were pistol-whipped and had a $60,000 Rolex watch stolen from them. Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday for robbery,...
nypressnews.com
Police: 3 injured in machete attack at Patchogue sporting goods store, suspect arrested
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Three people were injured in a machete attack on Long Island on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the DICK’s Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue. Suffolk County Police say Treyvius Tunstall asked a DICK’s employee about purchasing rifles and showed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Chicago-based Weigel takes over IHSA football, basketball state finals broadcasts
Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting announced Monday that it will take over production of the Illinois High School Association’s football and basketball state finals television broadcasts. The games will air on WCIU 26 and The U in Chicago and KNLC Decades 24.5 in St. Louis along with several other affiliates in...
Comments / 0