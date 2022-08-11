Read full article on original website
tornadopix.com
JW Marriott with a rooftop garden will seat a new downtown hotel and conference center – GrowthSpotter
It looks like Downtown Orlando will get its own luxury hotel and convention center, developers Albert Sokol and Marilyn Weiss have promised. Husband and wife heads Al Khalasa Development Group They introduced updated renderings with the city naming JW Marriott as the anchor for a 33-story mixed-use tower at the corner of Church and Pine Streets. They are seeking master certification to approve the appearance of the project, which includes a luxury hotel, conference center and JW Marriott-branded residences – a combination of 102 condominiums and 27 penthouses above the hotel.
mickeyblog.com
More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time. This year, donated funds will focus on an Central Florida organization that is expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities: The Able Trust. Proceeds from this year’s program will support The Able Trust’s High School High Tech (HSHT) program in Orange County. This will provide an opportunity to explore jobs or postsecondary education leading to in-demand careers.You will not want to skip out on a truly magical experience this year!
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. Bungalower.com · Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 287 (The Wellborn) In the neverending show that...
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando
The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Rocket Ready to Rollout to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday Night
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Engineers and technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida have completed the final testing and checkouts of the Artemis I Moon rocket ahead of rolling to Launch Pad 39B. NASA is targeting as soon as 9 p.m. EDT of Tuesday, Aug. 16 for...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
floridahikes.com
Winter Park Chain of Lakes
A series of lakes connected by charming canals offers a unique paddling experience near the heart of historic Winter Park. The Winter Park Chain of Lakes consists of six main bodies of water tied together with a system of narrow canals. In a lush urban setting just north of downtown...
click orlando
Metro Orlando’s median home price falls for first time in 6 months
ORLANDO, Fla. – The median home price in Orlando fell for the first time in six months and the inventory of homes for sale jumped again, according to the latest report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The report for July shows the median home price for the Metro...
mynews13.com
New section of Wekiva Parkway opens Monday in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County will open Monday. The southbound and westbound lanes will complete the connection between SR 46 near Orange Boulevard. What You Need To Know. A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County opens Monday. FDOT hopes...
Winn-Dixie Will Open at The Apopka City Center in Early 2023
The Apopka City Center will also have Brew Theory Marketplace and a Starbucks
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
floridapolitics.com
Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies
Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
click orlando
🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes
Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
click orlando
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
