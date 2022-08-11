Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Narcity
A Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Has Been Found Dead After A Family Camping Trip On Georgian Bay
A 9-year-old Parry Sound boy has been found dead after he was reported missing during a family camping trip in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island this past weekend. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent out the West...
