Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue.
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach. [Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and...
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Jury trial underway for 18-year-old accused of Evansville murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial for an 18-year-old accused of murder in a 2021 shooting is now underway. Samajui Barnes is accused of the shooting death of 37-year-old Johnathan Stitts. In October 2021, Evansville Police arrived at Parrett Street near Haynie’s Corner after a report of gunshots.
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7...
Survivors from Hercules Ave. explosion react to Weinbach Ave. incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For some, last week’s explosion brought back memories of another deadly explosion that happened five years ago in Evansville. That explosion happened on Hercules Avenue, just a half mile away from the explosion on Weinbach Ave. “As soon as I found out it was an...
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
Evansville police respond to another shooting on Mulberry Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police responded to a shooting at a familiar location Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. This is just north of Bayard Park. They found two victims at the scene. Both were alert and talking to authorities. They were taken to […]
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
Dixon man told dispatch he strangled his girlfriend to death
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a man admitted to killing his girlfriend while talking to Webster County Dispatch. According to a news release, William Virgin called dispatch and told them he strangled her to death. Officers say they arrived on scene and confirmed the death of 32-year-old Heather Davidson. William B. Virgin, […]
Police: Over $6k stolen from children’s baseball league, 2 people arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after it was discovered thousands of dollars had been stolen from a community children’s baseball league. According to an affidavit, married couple Eric Cooper and Heather Buckman were the president and secretary of Evansville South Baseball. [Previous Story: President of Evansville...
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. At...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
Officials provide update on Evansville house explosion
Authorities are giving updates on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
