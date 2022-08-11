ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
If You’re Only Using Curtains on Your Windows, You’re Missing Out

As a long-time renter forever on a mission to make my rented home more personalized and beautiful, a lot of what I do comes down to one simple idea: Cover up the unsightly with something more my style. Plain-looking walls? Paint ’em or put up removable wallpaper. Unsightly cabinets? Bring in the contact paper for those fronts. Backsplash not my aesthetic? Cover it with peel-and-stick tile. Since most renters (myself included) often aren’t able to permanently change or renovate their homes, a lot of what gets done is covering up the ugly with the pretty. To that end, designer and interior stylist Anna Brettschneider came up with a pretty clever way of doing just that to her brownstone apartment with — wait for it! — budget-friendly, store-bought curtains. It’s absolutely genius, because what’s quicker (and easier to reverse) than hanging curtains?
Sliding Doors: Types and Styles to Consider for Your Home

One of the most practical doors for your indoor and outdoor spaces are sliding doors. These doors create large openings to connect your indoors and outdoors and bring in gorgeous natural light. They also allow you to access your closet spaces without taking up additional space in the room when...
Keep your garage warm and cozy with the leading garage heaters

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Looking for a way to keep your garage cozy in the winter without breaking the bank? Check out the top-rated garage heaters down below! Whether you use your garage to park your car, as a workshop, or just for storage, keeping it warm and comfortable in the chilly season can be an uphill task. Many home heating systems don’t extend to garages, and many garages are incomplete or lack proper insulation, rendering them practically useless in the winter.
Before and After: A Blogger Turns a Wonky Kitchen into a Warm, Welcoming Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Blogger Kat Jamieson of ”With Love From Kat” knew the kitchen was going to be the heart of her Connecticut home. Having relocated from a Soho apartment in New York City, she and her husband, Thomas, were jazzed to have more room for cooking, hosting, and entertaining. Even though the couple loved the location and size of the cook space, they knew it could be better suited to their design tastes and needs.
