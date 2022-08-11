Read full article on original website
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
Drive Safe and Use Caution in School Zones Throughout Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Law enforcement have increased patrol around schools - - this news in after a child was stuck and killed by a vehicle on East Main Street directly, after the first day of school. The following week, two children were hit by a motorist at a crosswalk in the Blackman School Zone area. The two children that were struck this past Tuesday were not seriously injured.
TSSAA Board of Control: Leaves Classifications "as is" for Next Two Years
The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon. The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.
Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Parents at Oliver Middle School were told by their principal and the district executive director of middle schools that when a loaded gun was discovered in April on campus, the school was immediately locked down. Records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show that information was wrong. On April...
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
GRAPE HARVEST DAY at Lane Agri-Park
Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K in LaVergne, TN - Still Time to Sign-Up!
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for August 19th and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
FUEL PRICE: Average Gas Price for Regular Unleaded in Rutherford County is Down to $3.19/gal and Diesel at $4.51/gal
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
Emergency officials respond to drowning call on Percy Priest Lake
Multiple emergency agencies answered the call of an apparent drowning on Percy Priest Lake just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Murfreesboro Car burglars on the run after multiple vehicle thefts and firing at MPD
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No officers were injured when a group of car burglars fired at them during a foot pursuit on West Street Monday morning. The individuals remain on the run. Murfreesboro Police received a call around 4:57 a.m. for an abandoned vehicle parked on East Street with the...
5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna
SMYRNA, TN - A five-year-old was shot around 7:20PM Monday (8/15/2022) evening at the Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, TN. The shooting was believed to have been an accident, but Smyrna Police continue to investigate how the situation unfolded. Witnesses say the child was shot in the area of...
Lawsuit filed on behalf of six Tenn. children born opioid-dependent
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of six children in Davidson County who were born dependent on opioids as a result of "in utero exposure".
Smyrna Police Investigating 2-Seperate Cases: Stolen Golf Cart and Amazon Package Theft
In Smyrna, police are trying to determine the identity of a subject who allegedly stole an Amazon package that was delivered to a local business (See photos above). The unknown culprit was captured on camera outside of a business at 611 Enon Springs Road East. The theft occurred on Tuesday,...
Domestic incident leads to large police presence in East Nashville
A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
