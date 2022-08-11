ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

Drive Safe and Use Caution in School Zones Throughout Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Law enforcement have increased patrol around schools - - this news in after a child was stuck and killed by a vehicle on East Main Street directly, after the first day of school. The following week, two children were hit by a motorist at a crosswalk in the Blackman School Zone area. The two children that were struck this past Tuesday were not seriously injured.
wgnsradio.com

TSSAA Board of Control: Leaves Classifications "as is" for Next Two Years

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon. The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.
newstalk941.com

CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers

If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
wgnsradio.com

GRAPE HARVEST DAY at Lane Agri-Park

Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.
wgnsradio.com

Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K in LaVergne, TN - Still Time to Sign-Up!

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for August 19th and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
wgnsradio.com

FUEL PRICE: Average Gas Price for Regular Unleaded in Rutherford County is Down to $3.19/gal and Diesel at $4.51/gal

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
wgnsradio.com

5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN - A five-year-old was shot around 7:20PM Monday (8/15/2022) evening at the Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, TN. The shooting was believed to have been an accident, but Smyrna Police continue to investigate how the situation unfolded. Witnesses say the child was shot in the area of...
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
