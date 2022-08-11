New digital Alluvion health hygiene closet helping local organizations

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - To help address a lack of access to hygiene products, Alluvion Health has partnered with community organizations and local businesses to launch the Alluvion Health Hygiene Closet.

"It's all digital, they can go on and specify the product or products that they would like to order. They click on it, add it to cart, they pay for it, then it's done," said communication and marketing director for Alluvion Health, Tyler Menzales.

Alluvion Health conducted a needs assessment with organizations like the United Way of Cascade County, Toby's House, the Rescue Mission, and many others to find out the community's most urgent needs.

"The Hygiene Closet started as a response to just the urgent need for hygiene items across north Central Montana... Hygiene products seemed to be the one thing everyone wanted but it tended to get lower on the priority list just in comparison to the other urgent needs" said Menzales.

That's when they came up with the idea.

The items will go directly to the community organizations after they are bought and it helps everyone in need; from young children all the way up the senior citizens.

"We're giving people a piece of their life back, we hope," said Menzales.

Alluvion is doing its part to help those in need year-round instead of just short-term and say they set the closet up with growth in mind so they may expand to organizations outside Cascade County soon.

"We realize the more we branch out, the bigger we're able to make this and the bigger we're able to make this, the more lives we're able to touch and that really is the goal," said Menzales.

To donate, you can click here and to learn more about what organizations are benefiting from the closet, click here.

Additionally, Alluvion partnered with local businesses to offer incentives to those who donate to the hygiene closet.

Donors will automatically be entered into a monthly raffle for a prize donated by a local business; to learn more about the businesses that partnered with Alluvion, click here.