Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
Husband of SC woman impaled by Beach Umbrella speaks out
ABC NEWS-A Myrtle Beach woman was fatally struck last week when wind sent an umbrella flying on the beach in Garden City. Now her husband is speaking out. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more.
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff jump into action to save choking elderly customer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth Calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple was enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
Brookgreen Gardens launching ‘Yoga in the Garden’ experience
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — Brookgreen Gardens will host yoga sessions on Saturdays throughout the fall. Called ‘Yoga in the Garden,’ the one-hour Hatha-based yoga practice will take place every Saturday from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29. “Similar to yoga, entering Brookgreen Gardens is a transformative experience,” instructor Maura Utley said. “It’s a sanctuary […]
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
Myrtle Beach barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts
Cirod Gamble sported a toothy smile as barber Tommy Boyd lowered the reclining chair back to the floor where the boy's feet could touch. As soon as the chair cape and neck strip came off, the 5-year-old hurried across the room to join his brothers and show off his fresh new haircut.
26 sea turtle nests have made Grand Strand beaches their home this season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials say that 26 sea turtle nests have made our beaches home since May 30. According to park rangers at Myrtle Beach State Park, that brings the grand total to 3,179 eggs. Park Ranger Ann Wilson helped manage and educate a crowd that got...
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Scene cleared after Myrtle Beach police investigate 'suspicious item' found
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to Futrell Drive Monday after a “suspicious item” was found at a home. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said, “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety”. Details about the item in question were not provided.
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella blown by wind
Authorities said the 63-year-old woman, beloved in the community, was struck just after noon when a strong gust carried the umbrella in her direction.
Myrtle Beach trails only Detroit for fastest-growing housing prices, Redfin data shows
Most of the cities on the list are located in just one state, too.
Authorities clean up after 1,000-gallon fuel spill in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled early Tuesday morning in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:21 a.m. to the Park Street Ext. area. Authorities have not said how the fuel spilled. HCFR, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control and the […]
Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach
The 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a stray beach umbrella.
Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
