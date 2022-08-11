MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoulians are used to cruising into Free Cycles for a set of new wheels, but now their goal is to pack this house for riders to cruise to a new beat. With a new opportunity presenting itself, Free Cycles is hoping to invest in their music niche from sound to improve the building to make it safer and more accessible for everyone. As they've seen in the last several years, music and bike riding go hand in hand in the Garden City.

