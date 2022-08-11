Lane Kiffin wins by passing the football. That’s how Ole Miss finished with their best record in six years. By throwing the football early and often. Heading into to 2022, though, Kiffin and co. will have to reload. Given that they lost their star quarterback and top three receivers to the NFL and graduation. They had a ton of experience at QB and wideout a year ago and will be nearly starting from scratch this fall.

OXFORD, MS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO