Evansville, IN

My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]

A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?

It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!

My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

