Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Kentucky Interior Designer Has Big Plans To Glamp Up Your Indiana Getaway [PHOTOS]
Glamping has become super popular over the past five years. One Kentucky Interior Designer just bought an Indiana camper and she's glamping it up to rent it out. Basically, glamping is for all of us that don't necessarily like to idea of roughing it in a tent and using the restroom out in the open for all of mother nature to see and smell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
MentorKids Kentucky Director Talks About Upcoming Fundraiser – The Rugged Race
Berly Tillman Sullivan has been the Executive Director of MentorKids KY for eight years. Anyone who knows Berly, knows that she is a ray of sunshine, quick on her feet, and determined to get the job done. She is passionate about serving kids and families through MentorKids Kentucky. MentorKids Kentucky...
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Here’s How The American Red Cross Is Assisting Those Affected By Deadly Explosion in Evansville, Indiana
Wednesday, August 12, 2022, will be a day that residents of Evansville, Indiana will not soon forget. Around 1:00 P.M. Evansville Fire Units were dispatched to an explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. As the news updates came in, we know that 39 homes and businesses in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owensboro Author Jordan Wilson Talks About Updates with Jesus>Drugs Book and 2022 Unchained Concert Event
Jordan Wilson had an encounter with Jesus Christ in March 2016 that he says changed his life forever. Since then, Jordan has put his faith into action and pursued God with all that he is. Jordan loves God and definitely loves people. This is evidenced in all that he does for the glory of God.
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]
A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
Southwire in Hawesville Steps Up to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims
There's just something about Southwire in Hawesville. They always find a way to give back to those in need. They've been doing it for so long, so it's no surprise they want to give back to those impacted by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help your fellow neighbors through Southwire’s Project GIFT on Friday.
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
Here’s Your Chance to Own An Established Downtown Evansville Italian Restaurant
Starting a business from scratch, and building a brand is a lot of work, especially in the restaurant arena. If you wanted to own a restaurant, purchasing an existing business with a built-in fan base would be a good way to start. DiLegge’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian...
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?
It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Several Homes Damaged or Destroyed by Explosion on N. Weinbach in Evansville
According to our media partner Eyewitness News, 3 victims are dead following this explosion. We'll keep you posted as we hear more, you can see the press conference from 5:00 PM here. *Original article*. It has been reported by various media outlets that a house in the 1000 block of...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0