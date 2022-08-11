Read full article on original website
WLOX
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
ourmshome.com
Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years
Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.
WLOX
Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
WLOX
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Sweltering summer heat today. Drink extra water & take extra breaks in the air conditioning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and...
WLOX
Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. “Improvements are continuing on Division Street for the Keesler gate exit,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton,...
WLOX
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
WLOX
Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis
Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard...
longbeachbreeze.com
Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
WLOX
Girl Scout troops work hard to keep beaches clean, help local wildlife
Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard...
WLOX
Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
WLOX
Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love
Trending hotter then, potentially wetter late-week. Tropics remain quiet. City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier. The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies...
WLOX
Orangutang’s Prop Stop hosts "Anything that Floats" event
Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela. The monthly Art Walk brings big crowds to the downtown...
WLOX
TRAFFIC: I-110 S to Division St. closing for maintenance
The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat turned over on Biloxi Bay Bridge, traffic backed up on I-110 southbound.
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
WLOX
Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book
Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. The monthly Art Walk brings big crowds to the downtown area. Girl Scout troops work hard to keep beaches clean, help local wildlife. One of...
WLOX
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pascagoula Panthers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2021, the Pascagoula Panthers put quite a few points on the board. This year, they aim to keep that high flying offense firing on all cylinders for all 48 minutes. “You’ve got to start fast and you’ve got to finish,” said head coach Lewis Sims....
