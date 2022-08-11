ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

ourmshome.com

Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years

Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis

Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Sweltering summer heat today. Drink extra water & take extra breaks in the air conditioning.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

Trending hotter then, potentially wetter late-week. Tropics remain quiet.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. “Improvements are continuing on Division Street for the Keesler gate exit,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton,...
BILOXI, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC: I-110 S to Division St. closing for maintenance

The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Orangutang’s Prop Stop hosts "Anything that Floats" event

Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The monthly Art Walk brings big crowds to the downtown...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
BILOXI, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

