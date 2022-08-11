Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourmshome.com
Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years
Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
WLOX
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
WLOX
Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
WLOX
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
WLOX
Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis
Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard...
WLOX
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Sweltering summer heat today. Drink extra water & take extra breaks in the air conditioning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOX
Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love
Trending hotter then, potentially wetter late-week. Tropics remain quiet. City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier. The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies...
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
WLOX
Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. “Improvements are continuing on Division Street for the Keesler gate exit,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton,...
longbeachbreeze.com
Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
WLOX
TRAFFIC: I-110 S to Division St. closing for maintenance
The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat turned over on Biloxi Bay Bridge, traffic backed up on I-110 southbound. Updated: Aug....
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Orangutang’s Prop Stop hosts "Anything that Floats" event
Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The monthly Art Walk brings big crowds to the downtown...
WLOX
Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
WLOX
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
Comments / 0