Aiken, SC

Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
 5 days ago
Adam Murray, who wore a South Aiken High School T-shirt on "Stranger Things" will be in Aiken next week for fundraisers to benefit the school. (Photo courtesy Adam Murray) Photo courtesy Adam Murray

The comedian who wore a South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds T-shirt in “Stranger Things” will be participating in another fundraiser.

This event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20, the day after his comedy show, and will be held at South on Whiskey, said comedian Adam Murray. The event will be catered by JC's Seafood and will benefit the high school's booster club.

“They're going to do a Lowcountry boil and we're all going to have lunch together and play mini golf,” Murray said. “...100% of the proceeds go to the school.”

This new fundraiser was planned after the T-shirt fundraiser had to end due to issues with the original printer of the shirt, Murray said.

“We're just trying to make up for the fact that they can't sell T-shirts now,” Murray said.

John Hyder, the owner of South on Whiskey Event and Entertainment Venue, said he had spoken to Murray previously. Hyder's son, Chris, who runs JC's Seafood, called him after the T-shirt sales were stopped.

"(Chris) said we need to do something, that's my alma matter, what can we do," Hyder said. "We brainstormed a little bit and came up with the idea, we called (Murray) and pitched it to him (and he said yes)."

The event will include a Lowcountry boil, minigolf and a drawing to play minigolf with Murray, Hyder said.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, Aug. 12, at JC's Seafood. Hyder said there are a limited number of tickets available and they are $20 each and can be purchased with cash only. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"All proceeds go directly to the booster club," Hyder said. "He's not charging anything and we aren't charging anything either, so it all goes to the school."

Along with this fundraiser, Murray said that $5 from every ticket sold for the comedy show on Aug. 19 will go to the school's drama department. He added that the comedy show, which is 18 and older, is almost sold out, so those who want tickets need to get theirs ASAP. The show will also feature two other comedians, Jimmy Fontaine and Alyx Libby.

The comedy show will be held at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts at 126 Newberry St. S.W. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

