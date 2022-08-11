ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJTV 12

Man arrested, crack cocaine found in Laurel drug bust

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant turned up meth and fentanyl in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community on Friday, August 12. Kelsey […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for Park Place Apartments burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Reserve at Park Park Apartments. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Christian Brown, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary. They said he forced his way into two garages and stole multiple […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after police chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a police chase that began at a Dollar General in Jones County on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Sergeant J.D. Carter and Sergeant Jeff Monk were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General store […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MAGEE, MS

