ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The last day for Nunzio's pizza on Hylan Boulevard and Midland Avenue will be tomorrow. The pizzeria will be closing for good. It is a better sweet moment, said owner Bob Whiteaker. Thursday, August 11, 2022. (Staten Island Advance/Jan Soma-Hammel)

By Jan Somma-Hammel
SILive.com
 2022-08-11
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy