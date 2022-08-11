Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children
Last Friday morning, Bryan police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a possible hostage situation at an apartment near the Blinn College-Bryan campus that was determined to be unsubstantiated. After arriving at the apartment, officers found 27 snakes sharing an apartment with five children between the ages of two and...
Police arrest Bryan man for murder after ride-share app driver found dead
Police have arrested an 18-year-old Texas man after a dead female driver of a ride-share app was dropped off in the backyard of a Bryan home.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A 17 Year Old On A Murder Charge In The Death Of A 62 Year Old Woman
Bryan police announce a woman was shot to death, her body was left in the backyard of a home in a north downtown neighborhood, and a 17 year old was arrested near the Mexican border on a murder charge. BPD identified the victim who was found Sunday morning as 62...
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan Identified, Along With Suspect
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – On August 14th, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. Officers located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to have been...
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGE
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the area of South Chappell Hill and Pecan Street on a vehicle for failing to drive within a single lane. After investigation, Tiffany Taylor Vasquez, 49 of Somerville, was found to be intoxicated while operating the motor vehicle and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 3 or more offences. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located as well. Vasquez was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where she was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3 or more offences, Possession of Marijuana, and on a Municipal Court Warrant.
kwhi.com
FBI, NAVASOTA POLICE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN ID’ING SUSPECTS IN NOV. 2021 BANK ROBBERY
The FBI and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed men who robbed the PNC bank in Navasota over six months ago. Police say on November 2, 2021, the two entered the bank in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue and took an undetermined amount of money before escaping in a black 2009 Honda Accord.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
FBI searching for 2 masked suspects accused of robbing Navasota bank, elderly customer at gunpoint
Do you recognize them? One of the suspects reportedly knocked over an elderly customer and robbed her, causing her to need medical attention.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm
KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
