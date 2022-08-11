ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY

Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
borderreport.com

Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
TEMPLE, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGE

A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the area of South Chappell Hill and Pecan Street on a vehicle for failing to drive within a single lane. After investigation, Tiffany Taylor Vasquez, 49 of Somerville, was found to be intoxicated while operating the motor vehicle and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 3 or more offences. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located as well. Vasquez was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where she was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3 or more offences, Possession of Marijuana, and on a Municipal Court Warrant.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm

KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED

The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
BRYAN, TX

