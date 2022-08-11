ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomall, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Theatre Horizon receives grant to fund Autism Drama Program

NORRISTOWN — Norristown-based nonprofit, Theatre Horizon, has been awarded a $25,000 grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation as part of Project Innovation, according to a press release. NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation 2022 grants. The winning...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Environmental partners with POBS to bring students, staff together

The best form of education comes through experience, challenge and discovery. Jessica Naugle McAtamney, principal at Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School, understands this best. When Jessica came to the district in 2002, at W.B. Saul High School, she was tasked with facilitating Philadelphia Outward Bound School (POBS) school trips. A former AG teacher, Jessica moved to Lankenau Environmental and has now been involved with POBS for 20 years. She’s been on over a dozen trips herself, getting to see the wonders of experiential learning firsthand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

