The best form of education comes through experience, challenge and discovery. Jessica Naugle McAtamney, principal at Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School, understands this best. When Jessica came to the district in 2002, at W.B. Saul High School, she was tasked with facilitating Philadelphia Outward Bound School (POBS) school trips. A former AG teacher, Jessica moved to Lankenau Environmental and has now been involved with POBS for 20 years. She’s been on over a dozen trips herself, getting to see the wonders of experiential learning firsthand.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO