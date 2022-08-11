Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Car Crash on Route 111 in Trumbull: Police
A man has died after a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday afternoon. Route 111 was closed while police conducted their investigation. It has since partially reopened, and is expected to fully reopen by the morning. Authorities responded to the area at about 4 p.m. after receiving several...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN
UPDATE: TRUMBULL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN. [NEW] On Monday, August 15, 2022, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred in Trumbull ending with the death of a Bridgeport man. The victim, Xavier Miller, age 22, of Powell Terrace, Bridgeport was the driver and only occupant of an Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek, operated by a Trumbull woman, on Monroe Turnpike.
Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway. Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.
ALERT CENTER: 6 injured, 1 critically, in Ronkonkoma crash
According to police, Justin Weber, 19, is in critical condition.
Missing Man Found Driving Stolen Minivan While Intoxicated In Westbrook, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was reported missing is accused of stealing a minivan and driving while intoxicated. Troopers in Middlesex County responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man has been arrested for negligent homicide among other charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in March 2022. The Stamford Police Department completed its investigation on Monday into the vehicle and pedestrian collision, which took place at the I-95 Southbound exit 9 ramp at the […]
Poughkeepsie man struck by car in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries
Poughkeepsie Town Police say a 34-year-old resident sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday.
Bridgeport police: 1 injured, 2 arrested in overnight shooting
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. on East Main Street.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Struck By Train
2022-08-13@ 0913:am the Bridgeport Police received a report of a person “that fell onto the tracks: at the Bridgeport Train Station and subsequently was struck by a train. BPT Fire, Police, AMR and Metro North Police, and Operations teams are all on-scene. No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time. This is an active incident and investigation.
Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say
The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club. The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club. Police responded to the area of...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-08-14@2:01am–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 2am Sunday morning police received 3 shot spotter activations and began receiving phone calls to 911. A short time later police received a call that they had a gunshot victim shot in the leg and abdomen. Detectives are investigating.
News 12
Police: Selden man arrested for DWI in fatal crash
Police say a Selden man has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in a fatal crash. Police say Anthony Milano was driving a 2018 Subaru westbound on Clearview Avenue just east of Blue Point Road in Farmingville around 2:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied van and then a tree.
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 44 closed for hours after pedestrian struck by vehicle
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A pedestrian, reported to be a man, was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning on Route 44 near Cherry Hill Drive (Adams Fairacre Farms), causing the roadway to be closed for several hours while the Town of Poughkeepsie Police investigated the accident. The pedestrian...
Register Citizen
Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury
One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
News 12
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen
Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car bursts into flames on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
