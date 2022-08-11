ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Car Crash on Route 111 in Trumbull: Police

A man has died after a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday afternoon. Route 111 was closed while police conducted their investigation. It has since partially reopened, and is expected to fully reopen by the morning. Authorities responded to the area at about 4 p.m. after receiving several...
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN

UPDATE: TRUMBULL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN. [NEW] On Monday, August 15, 2022, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred in Trumbull ending with the death of a Bridgeport man. The victim, Xavier Miller, age 22, of Powell Terrace, Bridgeport was the driver and only occupant of an Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek, operated by a Trumbull woman, on Monroe Turnpike.
TRUMBULL, CT
#Traffic Accident
WTNH

Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man has been arrested for negligent homicide among other charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in March 2022. The Stamford Police Department completed its investigation on Monday into the vehicle and pedestrian collision, which took place at the I-95 Southbound exit 9 ramp at the […]
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Struck By Train

2022-08-13@ 0913:am the Bridgeport Police received a report of a person “that fell onto the tracks: at the Bridgeport Train Station and subsequently was struck by a train. BPT Fire, Police, AMR and Metro North Police, and Operations teams are all on-scene. No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time. This is an active incident and investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-08-14@2:01am–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 2am Sunday morning police received 3 shot spotter activations and began receiving phone calls to 911. A short time later police received a call that they had a gunshot victim shot in the leg and abdomen. Detectives are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Police: Selden man arrested for DWI in fatal crash

Police say a Selden man has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in a fatal crash. Police say Anthony Milano was driving a 2018 Subaru westbound on Clearview Avenue just east of Blue Point Road in Farmingville around 2:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied van and then a tree.
SELDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 44 closed for hours after pedestrian struck by vehicle

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A pedestrian, reported to be a man, was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning on Route 44 near Cherry Hill Drive (Adams Fairacre Farms), causing the roadway to be closed for several hours while the Town of Poughkeepsie Police investigated the accident. The pedestrian...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Register Citizen

Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury

One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen

Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
WATERTOWN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car bursts into flames on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
NEWBURGH, NY

