2022-08-13@ 0913:am the Bridgeport Police received a report of a person “that fell onto the tracks: at the Bridgeport Train Station and subsequently was struck by a train. BPT Fire, Police, AMR and Metro North Police, and Operations teams are all on-scene. No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time. This is an active incident and investigation.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO