It’s Motivational Monday with Dr. Binks
LUBBOCK, Texas—Dr. Binks joins us today for Motivational Monday. He discusses motivating the ones we care about to take better care of themselves. Is this easier to do than keeping ourselves motivated? Get more information at The Weight Management Clinic at TTU by going to their website at nmhi.ttu.edu.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers! With school starting and everyone’s summer coming to an end, we need to get meals to our homebound clients. Every weekday, 70 routes go out delivering food to over 880 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth.
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation for your fur babies
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation and voucher giveaway on Thursday, August 25th from 4-6pm. This event for you and your fur babies will be at Clapp Park, 46th and Ave U. See the flyer on their Facebook page for all the details and requirements: Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center or call 806-775-2057.
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
The Gaming Goat is the largest board game specific retail chain in the industry
LUBBOCK, Texas—With a name like The Gaming Goat, it must be the best. The Gaming Goat is the largest board game specific retail chain in the industry with more than 73 retail stores in the last 11 years. They are located at 305 Frankford Ave #300. You can get more information at The Gaming Goat Lubbock TX on Facebook or give them a call at 806-317-1349.
Tea2Go Tean’ergy has a Back to School Partea
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tea2Go is having a fun event just in time for back to school. It’s a Back to School Partea on Sunday, August 21st from 5-7pm. They will have fun for all ages including face painting, permanent jewelry, food trucks, giveaways and more! Join them at Tea2Go Tean’ergy Hub 7320 Milwaukee Ave #900.
2022 TEA Accountability Ratings: Lubbock ISD scores a B
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in...
Western Bank to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Lubbock banking center
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Western Bank is proud to announce groundbreaking ceremonies for its new banking center to be located at 118th and Slide Road in Lubbock, Texas. Ceremonies will take place at the new location on Thursday, August 18th at 9am. Complimentary breakfast burritos and refreshments being...
Harmony Science Academy welcomes students back to school Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, Harmony Science Academy will welcome students back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. “Our priority this year will be to provide an excellent educational experience for students that supports their social, emotional and academic growth. And as always, we remain committed to our mission to prepare every student for college and career by providing a safe, caring and collaborative atmosphere and a quality student-centered educational program with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.” said Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent, Dr. Kamil Yilmaz. “We are excited to get started and look forward to another successful school year.
City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
Cato is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Cato as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Cato at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Cato!
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
Some slots still open as Head Start kicks off for South Plains families
Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about one of the many services they offer communities on the South Plains. Head Start and Early Head Start programs understand that the development of cognitive and social skills of children from an early...
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions on Monday, August 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applicants who come to the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win free gas for a month, a $50 gift card or a $25 gift card.
District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale hosting town hall meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale will host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 15, at Citizens Tower. “I look forward to meeting with Lubbock citizens to discuss topics of interest, hear their concerns, and answer any questions they may have regarding the City of Lubbock,” said Councilman Massengale. “We always want to hear from citizens, so I hope people are able to attend.”
LPD provides update on North Lubbock motorcycle crash Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 14-20
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Upcycled Books: Possum/Mouse at Godeke...
LCU launches new Integrated Marketing Communication Degree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Christian University (LCU) Department of Communication and Fine Arts will offer a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communication beginning in the fall of 2022. While LCU has long offered degrees in Mass Media as well as Communications, the new Integrated Marketing...
Frenship ISD outlines school safety measures
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD is hiring four more security personnel this school year, just one new security measure from a summer after the Robb Elementary shooting that Superintendent Michelle McCord said brought a review of her district’s policies. “What is on the hearts and minds of every...
