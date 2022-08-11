Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
delawarepublic.org
State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
Cape Gazette
St. Edmond donates $6,000 to Clothing Our Kids
St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach recently donated $6,000 to Clothing Our Kids to support local schoolchildren in need. “We see the tremendous need but don’t have the capacity to do what Clothing Our Kids does to meet that need,” said Father William Cocco, St. Edmond pastor. “Hence, the pastoral council voted to provide these funds in support of COK’s mission to improve the lives of at-risk schoolchildren in Sussex County by providing them with appropriate school clothing.”
delawarepublic.org
Family Emergency Preparedness Day returns on Sept. 17
The Atlantic hurricane season is only halfway over and the season is still expected to be an above-normal one; the National Hurricane Center in Miami is still predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year. That’s prompting First State officials to remind people how to prepare ahead of storms.
The Dispatch
New Beaver Run School To Welcome Students Next Month
SALISBURY – After five years of planning and construction, officials say a school replacement project is nearing completion. This week, Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) Public Information Officer Tracy Sahler announced demolition of the old Beaver Run Elementary School is complete. A new school building, which was constructed behind the former site, is expected to welcome students in September.
WMDT.com
Dover organization opening third transitional home for young adults aging out of foster care
DOVER, Del.- An organization is getting ready to open their third transitional home that’ll provide more than a safe space for less fortunate young adults. “We have a lot of youth, who are able and who want to do a good job, they just need a chance; so having the support of places like Murphey School to help them along that way is just a value I can’t sell anymore,” Trenee Parker, the Director of Division of Family Services, said.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce schedule change for start of 2022-23 school year
WESTOVER, Md. – After reviewing community survey feedback on a proposed “staggered start” to the school year, Somerset County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will proceed with the schedule change. On Monday, August 29th, ONLY the following grades by school will report:. Deal Island Elementary:...
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
WMDT.com
Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal
LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
Cape Gazette
CHEER seeks Oct. 8 craft show vendors
CHEER seeks hobby and craft vendors for its fall holiday craft show set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown. The fee is $35 for an 8-foot table. Additional...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
Cape Gazette
A cleared carotid brings peace of mind
After a move from Florida to Delaware coupled with the start of the pandemic, Edward Eison grew increasingly concerned about his health status. His doctor in Florida had been monitoring his carotid artery disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the main artery of the neck that supplies oxygen-rich blood to the brain. Almost nine months had passed by the time COVID restrictions eased, and Eison finally felt comfortable enough to get established with a primary care doctor and a vascular surgeon in his new home state.
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
WBOC
Corporal Glenn Hilliard's Name Stands Proud
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The street will be known as Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The current street, know as Main St., in Pittsville, will be topped with signs that say Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The signs will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Around eight or nine...
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
WMDT.com
MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way in helping seniors stay in their homes
SALISBURY, Md. – The MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way on the Eastern Shore of Maryland when it comes to developing innovative and unique ways to help senior citizens stay in their own homes and navigate the challenges of aging with dignity. “There is no other location...
