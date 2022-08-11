Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
Detroit News
Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?
Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
Detroit News
Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents
Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Detroit News
This bug can 'sniff' out human cancer, MSU researchers show
Michigan State University researchers have shown that locusts, a species of short-horned grasshopper, cannot only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. Patients don't need to worry about bugs swarming their doctors’ offices. The university researchers said...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Detroit News
Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear
Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
Detroit News
Red Hot Chili Peppers make Comerica Park show a family affair
Sunday night's Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Comerica Park ended on an emotional note, with Bloomfield Hills-raised Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith thanking the audience and bringing his 95-year-old "all time f---ing rocker" mother, Joan Smith, out in front of the crowd. With the stadium's houselights up and his...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
Detroit News
Detroit Metro air traffic surges as travelers head to these popular destinations
Romulus —Travelers are rapidly returning to the skies over southeast Michigan, powered by flights to destinations overseas. Detroit Metropolitan Airport handled nearly as many passengers in the first six months of this year as it did in all of 2020, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority's June aviation statistics report. The main driver: a substantial rebound in international travelers unencumbered by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
Detroit News
Shelby Township clerk: Mellissa Carone's claims caused humiliation, sleeplessness
Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, an influential Republican in Macomb County, has filed defamation lawsuits against outspoken election critic Mellissa Carone and three others, alleging they made false statements about him. Grot submitted the suits on Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court, asking a judge to force Carone to publish...
Detroit News
From Novi to the silver screen: Leah Jeffries, 12, finds her career is on a hot streak
The preteen years may be tough but 12-year-old Leah Jeffries is navigating an even harsher world these days and doing it with confidence: Hollywood. The Novi native’s career is on a roll with a steady list of credits, from TV shows to now movies. Jeffries, who landed her first role on Fox’s “Empire” when she was 5 and has been building her resume ever since, was in Metro Detroit over the weekend for a special screening of her latest project, “Beast,” which hits theaters Friday.
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Detroit News
Dodge Challenger, Charger production is ending. Here's how to snag one
Pontiac — It's official: Dodge is ending production of the Challenger and Charger in their current form in December 2023 ahead of the launch of its all-electric muscle car in 2024. To help customers who want one of the gas-powered vehicles with a "Last Call" underhood plaque, Stellantis NV's...
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Detroit News
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Detroit News
Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said. Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.
Detroit News
Tips sought in fatal shooting of man on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person or people who were in a car near the scene of a fatal shooting in July. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets near West Outer Drive, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was killed.
