The preteen years may be tough but 12-year-old Leah Jeffries is navigating an even harsher world these days and doing it with confidence: Hollywood. The Novi native’s career is on a roll with a steady list of credits, from TV shows to now movies. Jeffries, who landed her first role on Fox’s “Empire” when she was 5 and has been building her resume ever since, was in Metro Detroit over the weekend for a special screening of her latest project, “Beast,” which hits theaters Friday.

NOVI, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO