On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the leading stars of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the Musical now playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago through September 11th. The story of three drag performers making their way through the Outback of Australia and filled with the greatest music of a generation! From It’s Raining Men to MacArthur Park and True Colors to A Fine Romance, the show has music for everyone! Joining the conversation are Chicago Legendary Performer Honey West (Bernadette), Shaun White (Adam/Felicia) and Josh Houghton (Tick/Mitzi) who talk about the power of the show’s message as well as the fun it is to play the roles.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO