Chicago, IL

Tomato man Bob Zeni is back again

Chicago’s resident tomato expert, Bob Zeni, is back again on The John Landecker Show. Bob gives us more tomato tips and tricks and answers a few listener questions along the way. You can find his website here!
CHICAGO, IL
Priscilla Queen of the Desert coming to the Mercury Theater Chicago

On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the leading stars of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the Musical now playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago through September 11th. The story of three drag performers making their way through the Outback of Australia and filled with the greatest music of a generation! From It’s Raining Men to MacArthur Park and True Colors to A Fine Romance, the show has music for everyone! Joining the conversation are Chicago Legendary Performer Honey West (Bernadette), Shaun White (Adam/Felicia) and Josh Houghton (Tick/Mitzi) who talk about the power of the show’s message as well as the fun it is to play the roles.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Stories: Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers on their newest publication

Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers join Rick Kogan to discuss their latest, South of Cermak: Chicago Stories, along with an appearance at Centuries and Sleuths next Sunday. South of Cermak officially releases on Sunday and can be found in several bookstores including Centuries and Sleuths. For more information, click here.
CHICAGO, IL
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
Bears launch annual Battle of the Border Sweepstakes

Can't get enough of the storied Bears-Packers rivalry?. Fans can enter the Battle of the Border Sweepstakes brought to you by Rivers Casino now through Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m. (CT). The grand prize winner of the Sweepstakes will win two tickets to both Bears-Packers games this season on Sunday night, Sept. 18 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Sunday, Dec. 4 Soldier Field in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/13/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons and Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski to talk about the launch of Liftingahero.com for 2022. Next, Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about private bank investing. Then, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company set the record straight on how much concrete estimates should cost. Up next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike get to the root of callers’ roof questions. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
CHICAGO, IL
The Queen of Sports Marketing

Chicago's very own Nova Lanktree retires after a stellar career. And there's a Business of Food connection!. Sports marketing wasn’t even a thing when Nova Lanktree began arranging deals for Chicago’s elite athletes. Over the years, Nova became the gold standard for sports marketers with hundreds of clients — a Who’s Who of athletes — benefiting from her hustle, hard work and honesty. Now retired, she looks back at her 36-year career with WGN’s Steve Alexander.
CHICAGO, IL
How outdoor lighting can help make it safer to walk around your house at night

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how he helped a listener light up their landscape so they could safely walk around at night. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago’s best food through tours

Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier and kicks things off with Brian Tuttle, Senior Tour & Events Director for Chicago Food Tours. They discuss the experience there Food Ambassadors deliver by showcasing Chicago’s delicious food options. Phil even shares a food tour secret of his own!
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.

That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
CHICAGO, IL
Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life

Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Lady Gaga Set to Perform at Wrigley Field Monday

After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her initial performance in August 2021, Lady Gaga is coming back to town for her Chicago stop on The Chromatica Ball: Summer Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field!. According to Secret Chicago, The Chromatica Ball was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Magical gelato is coming to Chicago

Jay Bliznick, Owner of Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, joins Phil Manicki as he fills in for Dave Plier. Jay shares the magic behind his dream that is backed by world-famous magician Penn Jillette! Check out their website at sideshowgelato.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty

Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
A new listing from the Kohler Group

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to share a new listing she has in Geneva and to talk about her son selling his first home! To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
GENEVA, IL
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards

Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
CHICAGO, IL
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL

