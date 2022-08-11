Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/15/22: Stock market upswing, housing market balance, Darvin Furniture
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market being on the upswing over the last four weeks, the Fed expecting to continue increasing rates until inflation is around 2%, gas prices continuing to drop, the housing market starting to balance, a Redfin report showing people leaving (but also coming into) Chicago, and a new study by RubyHome about sales-to-list ratios.
Cyberattacks on the rise in schools across America
Pete Nicoletti, Field Chief Information Security Officer with Check Point Software Technologies, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why schools and universities are the perfect targets for cyber criminals, and what you should do to protect yourself. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:...
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
A new listing from the Kohler Group
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to share a new listing she has in Geneva and to talk about her son selling his first home! To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
Chicago Stories: Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers on their newest publication
Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers join Rick Kogan to discuss their latest, South of Cermak: Chicago Stories, along with an appearance at Centuries and Sleuths next Sunday. South of Cermak officially releases on Sunday and can be found in several bookstores including Centuries and Sleuths. For more information, click here.
The Queen of Sports Marketing
Chicago's very own Nova Lanktree retires after a stellar career. And there's a Business of Food connection!. Sports marketing wasn’t even a thing when Nova Lanktree began arranging deals for Chicago’s elite athletes. Over the years, Nova became the gold standard for sports marketers with hundreds of clients — a Who’s Who of athletes — benefiting from her hustle, hard work and honesty. Now retired, she looks back at her 36-year career with WGN’s Steve Alexander.
Chicago’s best food through tours
Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier and kicks things off with Brian Tuttle, Senior Tour & Events Director for Chicago Food Tours. They discuss the experience there Food Ambassadors deliver by showcasing Chicago’s delicious food options. Phil even shares a food tour secret of his own!
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life
Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/13/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons and Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski to talk about the launch of Liftingahero.com for 2022. Next, Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about private bank investing. Then, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company set the record straight on how much concrete estimates should cost. Up next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike get to the root of callers’ roof questions. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Tomato man Bob Zeni is back again
Chicago’s resident tomato expert, Bob Zeni, is back again on The John Landecker Show. Bob gives us more tomato tips and tricks and answers a few listener questions along the way. You can find his website here!
Magical gelato is coming to Chicago
Jay Bliznick, Owner of Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, joins Phil Manicki as he fills in for Dave Plier. Jay shares the magic behind his dream that is backed by world-famous magician Penn Jillette! Check out their website at sideshowgelato.com.
Gray wolves could get federal sanctuary across 11 states
Bill Ripple, an ecologist at Oregon State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how gray wolves are a keystone species that’s important to ecosystems across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
How outdoor lighting can help make it safer to walk around your house at night
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how he helped a listener light up their landscape so they could safely walk around at night. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
