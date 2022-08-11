Read full article on original website
Housing Assessment Scheduled For Wausau Metro Area
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the area. The assessment will be for the Cities of Wausau and Schofield, Town of Rib Mountain, Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real...
Martial arts studio displaced by fire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A martial arts studio is recovering from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Halama’s Championship Martial Arts Studio in Wausau suffered an attic fire over the weekend. Officials were alerted to the blaze after a bystander called first responders. The owners said because of that action the fire was contained.
Point Council Votes to Continue Discussions on Business 51
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — After well over an hour of discussion on how to handle the proposed redesign of Business 51 in Stevens Point, the City Council has voted to go back to the drawing board with AECOM and the state Department of Transportation. Alders voted 10-1 to...
Everest Breaks Ground On New Administration Building
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) — By this time next year, the D.C. Everest School district could have a new administration building. A groundbreaking took place Monday at the corner of Alderson St. and Jelinek Avenue. Officials call it a welcome replacement for the building they were in for 50 years...
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic Raises Thousands
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Organizers are calling the 2022 Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic a success. The event, held on August 1st at Wausau Golf Club, raised $68,600 for various causes supported by the Foundation. “We are extremely thankful for the generosity of those who participated, sponsored, donated, volunteered,...
Plea Deal Reached In Schofield Beating
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A West Bend man reached a plea agreement on charges that he participated in the beating of a Wausau man back in May of 2021. Kevin Weston reached the agreement one day before his trial was scheduled to start. Weston and Trey Houghtaling were charged...
Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
Woodchucks Stay Alive In Northwoods League Playoffs
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks bounced back to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-1 and force a Game 3 in the playoff series. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the second inning with a home run by Drew Stengren (Central Michigan University), RBI double by Chase Hug (University of Evansville) and RBI single by Eli Kligman (Wake Forest University). Hug led the team with three hits including a double, home run and three RBI. Kligman reached base four times with two hits and two walks driving in one run.
Rafters Rally Over Woodchucks For Playoff Win
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rallied back to take down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-3. Garrett Broussard (Utah Valley University) drove in the first run of the game in the first inning with a single to right field. Broussard had two hits with one RBI on the night. Andrew Semo (University of San Diego) led the team with three hits including a home run on the top of the ninth inning to provide insurance runs for the Rafters. Colin Tuft (University of Virginia) contributed to the offense with two hits, a double, two RBI and a stolen base.
Woodchucks Fall in Regular Season Finale
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – In their regular season finale Saturday night, the Wausau Woodchucks were defeated 9-3 by the Madison Mallards. The Woodchucks finish their regular season with a record of 38-33. With last night’s clinching victory, the Woodchucks already qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They have completed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2008.
Opelt Sentenced to Seven Years for Deadly Amish Buggy Crash
MEDFORD, WI (WSAU) — The man who ran his vehicle into an Amish buggy, killing a mother and injuring several of her children, will serve a seven-year sentence for vehicular homicide. Skyler Opelt will serve four years in prison and three years of extended supervision in the case after...
