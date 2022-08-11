Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles
Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles. It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross. “I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
franklinfreepress.net
Flying lessons led to new career for Russellville graduate
When it comes to buying real estate, the common mantra is location, location and location. Russellville businessman Brandon Seay certainly followed that age-old adage when he chose a location for his business, Aviator's Detailing. For a business that provides detailing services for aircraft, you can't be in a better location than an airport.
franklinfreepress.net
Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday
When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: Ronald Clark Pattillo
Ronald Clark Pattillo, 59, of Cullman passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cullman Alabama May 2, 1963. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from noon – 1:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Fred Hankey officiating.
Beginning farmers invited to tour J. Calvert Farms
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
wfxrtv.com
Alabama woman stands three hours on one leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort. The 27-year-old ventured to Cullman for the annual Rock...
Obituary: Justin Scott Philyaw
Funeral Service for Justin Scott “Dossey” Philyaw, 39, of Cullman will be 1pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Malcolm Carter, II will officiate the service. The interment will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11am -1pm prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philyaw family. Mr. Philyaw was a great mechanic, a hard worker, had a kind heart and helped everyone. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Mr. Philyaw is survived by his parents: Billy Joe and Becky Philyaw; his wife: Laura Philyaw; daughter: Tori Brooke Philyaw; brothers: Shane (Tara) Philyaw, Billy (Heavin) Philyaw, Jr.; sister: Kayla (Justin) Bennett; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Shane Philyaw, Sylar Philyaw, Scott Nail, Justin Bennett, Jarden Philyaw, Matt Knight, Eric Knight, Yone Holt.
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
Cullman woman killed in Cullman County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.
NOW HIRING: Athens Buc-ee’s location now accepting applications
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama is now accepting applications!
Trial for Alabama man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
WAFF
Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
radio7media.com
Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
