WAAY-TV

WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles

Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles. It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross. “I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
ATHENS, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Flying lessons led to new career for Russellville graduate

When it comes to buying real estate, the common mantra is location, location and location. Russellville businessman Brandon Seay certainly followed that age-old adage when he chose a location for his business, Aviator's Detailing. For a business that provides detailing services for aircraft, you can't be in a better location than an airport.
franklinfreepress.net

Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday

When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Ronald Clark Pattillo

Ronald Clark Pattillo, 59, of Cullman passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cullman Alabama May 2, 1963. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from noon – 1:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Fred Hankey officiating.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beginning farmers invited to tour J. Calvert Farms

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location

BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Scott Philyaw

Funeral Service for Justin Scott “Dossey” Philyaw, 39, of Cullman will be 1pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Malcolm Carter, II will officiate the service. The interment will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11am -1pm prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philyaw family. Mr. Philyaw was a great mechanic, a hard worker, had a kind heart and helped everyone. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Mr. Philyaw is survived by his parents: Billy Joe and Becky Philyaw; his wife: Laura Philyaw; daughter: Tori Brooke Philyaw; brothers: Shane (Tara) Philyaw, Billy (Heavin) Philyaw, Jr.; sister: Kayla (Justin) Bennett; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Shane Philyaw, Sylar Philyaw, Scott Nail, Justin Bennett, Jarden Philyaw, Matt Knight, Eric Knight, Yone Holt.
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
WAFF

Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence

ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
FLORENCE, AL

