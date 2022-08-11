FOXBORO -- The Patriots have had their share of talented receivers over the years, but the offense has lacked a big pass-catcher who can go up and fight for the ball for some time now. That is about to change thanks to the arrival of DeVante Parker.The 6-foot-3 Parker will give Mac Jones a nice big target downfield in the quarterback's second NFL season, one that isn't afraid to go battle for the pigskin. And in Parker's eyes, those 50-50 battles sway greatly in his favor."More like 80-20," he said confidently after Tuesday's joint practice session with the Carolina Panthers...

