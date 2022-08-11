ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 12 hours...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races

After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The woman was discovered unconscious and badly beaten...
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day. This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop on Monday and Tuesday with leeward sea breezes and lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Strengthening trade winds due from Wednesday onward.
Lighter trades to start the work week

Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports a total turnout of about 338,000 people. That’s 39.6% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
Murder case opened after man’s body found at Maui beach volleyball court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found at a beach volleyball court in Kihei. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco. Police said Picanco’s body was found last week Wednesday at Kamaole Beach Park I. Officials initially classified...
