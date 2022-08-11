Read full article on original website
Price At The Pump Continues Recent Fall
Sonora, CA — The average price for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline has now fallen 45 cents over the past three weeks. That is according to Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. She reports that crude oil costs have fallen, and demand has recently been down, due to the higher-than-average prices. The average price is still 85 cents higher than one year ago.
Weather and Menopause
Climate change is proof, no matter your opinion, that Mother Nature is menopausal. The whole country (the entire globe?) is thinking “what is next?”. Weather is tough on anyone who grows plants. Plants and people tend not to adapt quickly to extremes. Really, all you want to do is grow delicious tomatoes for a summer sandwich, right? Being adaptable goes hand in hand with preparing and being resilient.
Heat Advisory Through Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch remains in place for Mariposa County from late Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Expect hot conditions with...
Wagon Trail Realignment Project Will Impact Traffic
Calaveras, CA– The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.
High Interest In Tuolumne And Calaveras School Board And Special District Races
Sonora, CA — The filing window has now closed on most local races that will be on the November ballot (the deadline is extended to Wednesday for any in which the incumbent is not seeking re-election). There are various school board and special district races up for grabs in...
Thomas, Lasha
Lasha June Thomas, born January 30, 1972 in Redwood City, California passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/09/2022. Age: 50. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Young, Clifford “Ken”
Clifford “Ken” Kenneth Young, born August 19, 1939 in Upstate New York passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Funeral services will be held. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Columbia I.O.O.F Cemetery, School Street Road in Columbia, California. Date of...
TUD Paving Projects Underway
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with Ragsdale and Son, Inc for several paving projects that will finalize repairs in various areas throughout the county. The first round of paving began today and will continue over the next three weeks and complete 25% of the patches in...
Downtown Sonora Improvement?
Tracey Petersen asks Mother Lode residents, “What could be done to improve downtown Sonora?”
Excessive Heat Watch This Week
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, Mariposa County, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Tuesday morning until 8 PM Friday evening. Widespread moderate to locally high heat risk is expected. Temperatures in the foothills will range from 96 to...
Save Mart Relocating Pharmacies To Walgreens
Sonora, CA – Customers of the Save Mart store on Mono Way in Sonora will soon have to go elsewhere to get their prescriptions filled. The grocery store chain is relocating all of its pharmacies to another drug store chain, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Victoria Castro. “The...
Update: Fire In Groveland Area
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up the area. Motorists are advised to be aware of the activity on Deer Flat road. Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the...
North Dakota’s Becker to seek Hoeven’s Senate seat after all
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck...
Merced Man Arrested For Suspicion of Arson In Amador County
Sonora, CA – A Merced man was arrested on Sunday by Cal Fire law enforcement officers suspected of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL Fire reports that, with the help of the Merced Police Department, 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer was taken into custody in Merced on suspicion of igniting the Dalton Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County.
Brown, Rachelle
Rachelle R. Brown, 43, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/11/2022. Age: 43. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Fickel, Stephen
Stephen Fickel, 73, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/11/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Sonora, CA.
