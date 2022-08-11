Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Disney and Stuart Weitzman’s New Collab Is What Footwear Dreams Are Made Of: Shop Boots, Loafers, and More
Stuart Weitzman already makes the shoes of our dreams, and the brand's stunning footwear collection just got even more magical with their latest collaboration: Disney x Stuart Weitzman. For Fall 2022, Stuart Weitzman has released a capsule collection of shoes featuring Disney characters we know and love. Mickey and Minnie...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knife Set Is on Sale Ahead of 'Selena + Chef' Season 4
Multi-talented Selena Gomez is headed back into the kitchen for a fourth season of Selena + Chef. The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 will hit HBO Max on Thursday, August 18. Selena may dazzle us with her at-home cooking skills, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen. Right now, the eye-catching knife set is currently on sale for just $50 at Amazon.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 50% on Kate Spade’s New Sale Styles: Shop Handbags, Shoes, Phone Cases, and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house, created in the '90s by the late, great designer Kate Spade, is revered for its collection of polished purses, plus clothing, home décor, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. The brand's sale section always has a reliable array of discounted goodies, but right now, you can save up to 50% off back-to-school essentials, including gorgeous leather goods, at a steep discount.
ETOnline.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'
Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
ETOnline.com
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale Now for Sweat-Free Summer Nights
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having sitewide deals on best-sellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Semi-Annual Sale is offering up to 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row. Oprah loves Cozy Earth for...
ETOnline.com
Adele Says She's 'Never Been in Love Like This' With Boyfriend Rich Paul, Reveals 'Worst Moment' In Her Career
Adele is on cloud nine -- both personally and professionally. The 34-year-old superstar is opening up about her love life and new Las Vegas residency in a cover story interview for Elle magazine. "I've never been in love like this," she gushes of her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul. "I'm...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night After He Fills Her Home With Flowers On 25th Birthday
Kylie Jenner continued to enjoy 25 on Monday, joining Travis Scott for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu. Days after the youngest member of the KarJenner family celebrated her birthday, Kylie wrapped her curves up in a gray dress featuring intricate ruched detailing for a dinner date with Travis, 31. As they walked into the restaurant, Kylie held Travis’s hand. Kylie paired her dress with a set of white sneakers and a small black bag, a perfect look for a Monday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Gigi Hadid's Best Street Style
The model has been seen out and about in New York City looking effortlessly stylish. From casual to chic outfits! Check out Gigi Hadid's latest outfit sightings.
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant
Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia,...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is a Runaway Bride in '2 B Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video With Surprise Tyson Beckford Cameo
Lizzo is ready for love! Musically, that is. The singer shared a new music video for her latest single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," from her new album, Special. Lizzo co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who also handled the video for the singer's chart-topping hit, "About Damn Time."
ETOnline.com
Allbirds Deals: Save up to 40% on Sneakers and Activewear
Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now you can save up to 40% on sneakers, running shoes, and athletic wear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Dorit Kemsley Slams Rumor That She and Kyle Richards' Husband Are Having an Affair
Dorit Kemsley is not here for rumors suggesting that she's having an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit commented on a RHOBH commentator and former friend to the show's Instagram post Sunday, which featured a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit and Mauricio in a loving embrace with the words, "An Affair to Remember" written over it.
ETOnline.com
Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday with Early Celebration at Disney with Sister Robyn
Blake Lively is kicking off her birthday in the happiest place on earth with family by her side! On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress shared pictures from her early celebrations with her big sister, Robyn Lively. “Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. 💖 I’ll...
ETOnline.com
Lea Michele Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Peak at Her ‘Funny Girl’ Rehearsals
Lea Michele is giving fans a look at her take on the beloved character Fanny Brice. The singer and Glee alum took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot showing her and the cast belting out "Don’t Rain On My Parade" while rehearsing for her forthcoming run on the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Reflects on Daughter Leni Going to College and the Ups and Downs of Modeling (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum’s daughter is following in her footsteps. The proud mom recently announced that her 18-year-old daughter is making the move to New York City to further her education and career in fashion. “I am [so proud].You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Klum, 49, tells ET....
ETOnline.com
Shop the 25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage
The summer is over, so it's time to take your home organization and storage to the next level. Since most of us continue to spend more time at home — cooking, baking and, well, snacking more — there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you up your home organization game.
ETOnline.com
The EltaMD Sunscreen Loved by Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Is On Sale Right Now
The sun is out, and it's more important than ever to keep your skin protected. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care — is 20% off during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 40% on FUNBOY Pool Floats for an Instagram-Worthy Labor Day
Labor Day is just a few weeks away and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool to close out the summer. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready for a much-needed long weekend, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. Funboy makes the trendiest Instagram-worthy pool floats and right now, the FUNBOY Summer Melt Down Sale is taking up to 40% off every single inflatable design.
Comments / 0