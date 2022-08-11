ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knife Set Is on Sale Ahead of 'Selena + Chef' Season 4

Multi-talented Selena Gomez is headed back into the kitchen for a fourth season of Selena + Chef. The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 will hit HBO Max on Thursday, August 18. Selena may dazzle us with her at-home cooking skills, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen. Right now, the eye-catching knife set is currently on sale for just $50 at Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 50% on Kate Spade’s New Sale Styles: Shop Handbags, Shoes, Phone Cases, and More

One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house, created in the '90s by the late, great designer Kate Spade, is revered for its collection of polished purses, plus clothing, home décor, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. The brand's sale section always has a reliable array of discounted goodies, but right now, you can save up to 50% off back-to-school essentials, including gorgeous leather goods, at a steep discount.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Zendaya
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Selena
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'

Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night After He Fills Her Home With Flowers On 25th Birthday

Kylie Jenner continued to enjoy 25 on Monday, joining Travis Scott for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu. Days after the youngest member of the KarJenner family celebrated her birthday, Kylie wrapped her curves up in a gray dress featuring intricate ruched detailing for a dinner date with Travis, 31. As they walked into the restaurant, Kylie held Travis’s hand. Kylie paired her dress with a set of white sneakers and a small black bag, a perfect look for a Monday evening.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Ugg Slippers#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ugg
ETOnline.com

Gigi Hadid's Best Street Style

The model has been seen out and about in New York City looking effortlessly stylish. From casual to chic outfits! Check out Gigi Hadid's latest outfit sightings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant

Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Allbirds Deals: Save up to 40% on Sneakers and Activewear

Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now you can save up to 40% on sneakers, running shoes, and athletic wear.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Dorit Kemsley Slams Rumor That She and Kyle Richards' Husband Are Having an Affair

Dorit Kemsley is not here for rumors suggesting that she's having an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit commented on a RHOBH commentator and former friend to the show's Instagram post Sunday, which featured a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit and Mauricio in a loving embrace with the words, "An Affair to Remember" written over it.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Shop the 25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage

The summer is over, so it's time to take your home organization and storage to the next level. Since most of us continue to spend more time at home — cooking, baking and, well, snacking more — there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you up your home organization game.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The EltaMD Sunscreen Loved by Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Is On Sale Right Now

The sun is out, and it's more important than ever to keep your skin protected. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care — is 20% off during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 40% on FUNBOY Pool Floats for an Instagram-Worthy Labor Day

Labor Day is just a few weeks away and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool to close out the summer. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready for a much-needed long weekend, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. Funboy makes the trendiest Instagram-worthy pool floats and right now, the FUNBOY Summer Melt Down Sale is taking up to 40% off every single inflatable design.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy