Hermosa Beach, CA

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
Brother of fallen Norco Marine dies by suicide at memorial for fallen service member

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, was one of 13 American troops killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Kabul airport as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee Taliban fighters taking over control of the capital city. Nearly a year later, Nikoui’s older brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, died on Aug. 9.
NORCO, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
LAUSD back to school: First day safety tips

LOS ANGELES - Monday, August 15 marks the first day back to school for students within the Los Angeles Unified School District. Over 524,000 children will head back to school via vehicles, bicycles, buses, or walking as a means to travel. As the kiddos return to school, the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAUSD goes back to school Monday with relaxed COVID protocols

LOS ANGELES - Things may start to look "normal" again on the campuses of the Los Angeles Unified School District as the 2022-2023 school year begins Monday. This time last year was controlled chaos as mask-wearing students were corralled into class having to prove they'd tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Heche dead at 53 after crashing into Mar Vista home

LOS ANGELES - A week after a bizarre and horrific crash in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood, Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two Anne Heche has passed away at the age of 53. After fighting through the injuries that she sustained in a fiery wreck, she was pulled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
1 killed in Willowbrook shooting

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a deadly shooting in the Willowbrook area. LASD investigators said the shooting occurred just after 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Century Station deputies were called to the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, located near Avalon Boulevard and East 135h Street intersection after receiving a call regarding street racing and a gunshot victim.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study

LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thieves crash car into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Thieves hit a Beverly Hills store in a "crash and grab." According to authorities, the suspects crashed their car into a Neiman Marcus on Wilshire Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Police say they got there within three minutes of the store's alarm going off, but...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA

