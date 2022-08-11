Read full article on original website
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
Students hold protest over lead levels at Jordan High School in Watts
LOS ANGELES - On Monday, students, parents, and community leaders in Watts started the 2022-23 school year by protesting outside Jordan High School in Watts because they deem the school as "toxic" and unsafe due to elevated lead levels as a result of a recycling center nearby. At the end...
Brother of fallen Norco Marine dies by suicide at memorial for fallen service member
Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, was one of 13 American troops killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Kabul airport as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee Taliban fighters taking over control of the capital city. Nearly a year later, Nikoui’s older brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, died on Aug. 9.
LAUSD returns to the classroom Monday
The 2022-2023 school year begins Monday for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. This year there will be fewer coronavirus measures in effect.
LAUSD back to school: First day safety tips
LOS ANGELES - Monday, August 15 marks the first day back to school for students within the Los Angeles Unified School District. Over 524,000 children will head back to school via vehicles, bicycles, buses, or walking as a means to travel. As the kiddos return to school, the Los Angeles...
LAUSD goes back to school Monday with relaxed COVID protocols
LOS ANGELES - Things may start to look "normal" again on the campuses of the Los Angeles Unified School District as the 2022-2023 school year begins Monday. This time last year was controlled chaos as mask-wearing students were corralled into class having to prove they'd tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier...
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
Anne Heche dead at 53 after crashing into Mar Vista home
LOS ANGELES - A week after a bizarre and horrific crash in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood, Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two Anne Heche has passed away at the age of 53. After fighting through the injuries that she sustained in a fiery wreck, she was pulled...
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
1 killed in Willowbrook shooting
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a deadly shooting in the Willowbrook area. LASD investigators said the shooting occurred just after 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Century Station deputies were called to the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, located near Avalon Boulevard and East 135h Street intersection after receiving a call regarding street racing and a gunshot victim.
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
Thieves crash car into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Thieves hit a Beverly Hills store in a "crash and grab." According to authorities, the suspects crashed their car into a Neiman Marcus on Wilshire Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Police say they got there within three minutes of the store's alarm going off, but...
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Los Angeles on pace to set hate crime record
New data from Crosstown USC shows Los Angeles is on pace to set a yearly record for hate crimes in the city. The previous record was set the year before.
