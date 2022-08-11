ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
Terrion Arnold Continues to Shine in Fall Camp

Alabama has a number of players competing for the two starting cornerback positions but one name that consistently has been brought into the discussion is redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold. The Tide are a week and a half into fall camp and Arnold has certainly caught the eye of head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates

Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE

Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis

Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
Alabama On Top in the 2022 Preseason AP Poll

To almost nobody's surprise, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first official AP poll of the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide ended last season 13-2, making it all the way to the 2022 CFP National Championship game before falling to Georgia 33-18. While the Tide lost seven players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the team was still able to retain a lot of the talent that helped lead them to the championship game. This returning talent includes Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who were and still are regarded by many as the best offensive and defensive players respectively in college football currently.
An Alabama Freshman is Rising Like the Tide

After a strong spring scrimmage, five-stars Brandon Miller (otherwise known as David Diaz Herrero) and Jaden Bradley looked to be the key freshman contributors for Alabama this upcoming season. However, four-star forward Noah Clowney has stepped up to be a possible key piece in the Tide's rotation. The Roebuck, S.C.,...
20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
