Stuart Bell Looking Forward, Not Back, in Eighth Year as UA President
As he enters his eighth year as President of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell is looking ahead at a bright future, not backward toward what his legacy might be during his time at the Capstone. Eight years may not seem like a long time, but depending on how and...
19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
Terrion Arnold Continues to Shine in Fall Camp
Alabama has a number of players competing for the two starting cornerback positions but one name that consistently has been brought into the discussion is redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold. The Tide are a week and a half into fall camp and Arnold has certainly caught the eye of head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates
Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE
Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis
Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
Tuscaloosa Native on List of Favorites to be Mr. Football 2022
Tuscaloosa, AL -- Senior quarterback Ethan Crawford has been named to the preseason Mr. Football list leading up to the start of this years high school football season. The selection comes with little surprise after Crawford lead the Patriots to last years 6A semi-finals. The 6' 2 dual-threat was selected...
Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
Alabama On Top in the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
To almost nobody's surprise, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first official AP poll of the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide ended last season 13-2, making it all the way to the 2022 CFP National Championship game before falling to Georgia 33-18. While the Tide lost seven players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the team was still able to retain a lot of the talent that helped lead them to the championship game. This returning talent includes Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who were and still are regarded by many as the best offensive and defensive players respectively in college football currently.
Is the Tide Quarterback Room the best in the Country?
Earlier this week former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young spoke to the media and in the media scrum he made mention of the great QB room that currently presides here at Alabama. Young was asked about progress the QBs have made during Fall Camp. ''I'm excited for both of those...
An Alabama Freshman is Rising Like the Tide
After a strong spring scrimmage, five-stars Brandon Miller (otherwise known as David Diaz Herrero) and Jaden Bradley looked to be the key freshman contributors for Alabama this upcoming season. However, four-star forward Noah Clowney has stepped up to be a possible key piece in the Tide's rotation. The Roebuck, S.C.,...
20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Lands on NFL Top 100 List
Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen ranked at No. 88 in the NFL's Top 100 List. The rankings are determined by players throughout the league to choose the top 100 players in 2022. The Va., native was drafted as the No. 17 pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by...
Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III
In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
Three-Star Offensive Tackle Commits to the Crimson Tide
Class of 2023, three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Apple Valley, Calif., native ranks at No. 37 in offensive tackles and is the No. 37 prospect in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports. The upcoming senior is the 20th commit for the top...
Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
