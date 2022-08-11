MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO