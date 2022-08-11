Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
fox40jackson.com
‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows
This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
fox9.com
Frey seeks eight extra MPD classes over two years to counter departure wave
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing a budget aimed at returning the city's depleted police force to the court-ordered level of 731 officers sometime in 2023 as part of a realignment of public safety that he now more closely controls. The mayor's proposal, which calls for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
fox9.com
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
‘I’m Sorry’: Ex-Robbinsdale City Council Member Sentenced for Wrong-Way DWI, Fleeing Police
Former Council Member Tyler Kline Receives 3-Year Stayed Sentence, Probation. Former Robbinsdale City Council member Tyler Kline was sentenced Friday for a Jan. 24 wrong-way drunken-driving crash that involved Kline fleeing police. Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara Garcia gave Kline an opportunity to speak before imposing her sentence. “I...
redlakenationnews.com
A Black woman has never served in the Minnesota Senate. That's about to change.
Clare Oumou Verbeten became aware of politics as a child tagging along with her mother, a Senegalese immigrant, as she emptied trash bins and polished desks at the DFL Party headquarters in St. Paul. Years later, when Verbeten was on summer break from college, her mother marched into the party...
nypressnews.com
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
Walz prepared to 'immediately extradite' Mall of America shooting suspects
Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he's prepared to immediately extradite the two suspects arrested Thursday in connection with last week's gunfire inside Mall of America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
BCA report shows violent crimes rose in 2021
The number of reported violent crimes in Minnesota increased between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 22 percent. However, the number of property crimes slightly decreased during that same period. That's according to the Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 201 murders tallied...
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more
Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
KARE
Man charged with firing at bikers, fleeing police
HAM LAKE, Minn. — A Blaine man is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he fired a gun at a group of motorcyclists, then sped away from police when they responded. Carson Thomas McCoy of Blaine is accused of both second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint details the incident, which took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Police: Man makes ‘vague comments’ about Jewish people, smashes own car up at golf club
After making "vague comments about Jewish individuals," a man took someone's golf club and began to smash his own vehicle at a Twin Cities country club. That's according to Hopkins Police Department, which issued a press release saying the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Country Club.
bulletin-news.com
Ilhan Omar Calls Minneapolis Mayor ‘Incompetent’ In Public Spat
Between centrist-liberal Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, there is no love lost. Following the congresswoman’s close victory in the primary on Tuesday, the two are now publicly arguing. Frey gave his support to Don Samuels, Omar’s pro-police opponent, the week before the election. Even though...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
fox9.com
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Comments / 4