Bloomington, MN

fox40jackson.com

‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows

This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
fox9.com

Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
ccxmedia.org

‘I’m Sorry’: Ex-Robbinsdale City Council Member Sentenced for Wrong-Way DWI, Fleeing Police

Former Council Member Tyler Kline Receives 3-Year Stayed Sentence, Probation. Former Robbinsdale City Council member Tyler Kline was sentenced Friday for a Jan. 24 wrong-way drunken-driving crash that involved Kline fleeing police. Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara Garcia gave Kline an opportunity to speak before imposing her sentence. “I...
nypressnews.com

White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract

Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
mprnews.org

BCA report shows violent crimes rose in 2021

The number of reported violent crimes in Minnesota increased between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 22 percent. However, the number of property crimes slightly decreased during that same period. That's according to the Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 201 murders tallied...
CBS Minnesota

Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more

Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
fox9.com

Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
KARE

Man charged with firing at bikers, fleeing police

HAM LAKE, Minn. — A Blaine man is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he fired a gun at a group of motorcyclists, then sped away from police when they responded. Carson Thomas McCoy of Blaine is accused of both second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint details the incident, which took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
Bring Me The News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
bulletin-news.com

Ilhan Omar Calls Minneapolis Mayor ‘Incompetent’ In Public Spat

Between centrist-liberal Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, there is no love lost. Following the congresswoman’s close victory in the primary on Tuesday, the two are now publicly arguing. Frey gave his support to Don Samuels, Omar’s pro-police opponent, the week before the election. Even though...
CBS Minnesota

2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
fox9.com

Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
